AdvoCare® Foundation Announces 2024 Grantees

The AdvoCare team had an incredible opportunity to support our Dallas community during a visit to one of the AdvoCare Foundation's 15 grantees, North Texas Food Bank. Together, we sorted, packed, and produced over 17,000 meals for children and families in North Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The AdvoCare team had an incredible opportunity to support our Dallas community during a visit to one of the AdvoCare Foundation's 15 grantees, North Texas Food Bank. Together, we sorted, packed, and produced over 17,000 meals for children and families in North Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AdvoCare Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to helping children and families in need to live healthy, happy, and safe lives, announced their grantees for the 2023-2024 year. The AdvoCare Foundation grants, totaling $330,000, will be used to improve the well-being of children and families living in vulnerable communities by implementing initiatives focused on access to healthy food, exercise, and nutritional education.

Founded in 2015, the AdvoCare Foundation has generously contributed over $1 million to improving the safety and health of families and children throughout the United States. Now in its 30th year, AdvoCare and its Distributors have played a vital role in establishing and strengthening the Foundation, ensuring that opportunities for health and wellness reach the most vulnerable communities across the country.

The 2023-2024 Grantees Are:

- Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Inc. (nationwide)

- Boys & Girls Club of Dallas (Dallas, TX)

- CHOICES (Atlanta, GA)

- Iowa Healthiest State Initiative (Des Moines, IA)

- LA’s BEST Afterschool Enrichment Program (Los Angeles, CA)

- Mission2Move (Cincinnati, OH)

- The North Texas Food Bank (Dallas, TX)

- Optimist Youth Services (Los Angeles, CA)

- The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi (Flowood, MS)

- Servicios De La Raza (Denver, CO)

- The Concilio (Dallas, TX)

- United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (Dallas, TX)

- Urban Youth Impact (West Palm Beach, FL)

- Vetri Community Partnership (Philadelphia, PA)

- YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas (Dallas, TX)

"The AdvoCare Foundation remains dedicated to its larger mission of ensuring children lead happy and healthy lives," said Whitney Strauss, Executive Director of the AdvoCare Foundation. "Through strategic giving, we witness tangible and meaningful outcomes within the families we work with, thanks to our grantee partners. We take pride in our ability to invest in long-term relationships alongside our partners, ultimately creating a lasting impact for these remarkable families."

“At LA's BEST, we are incredibly grateful for AdvoCare Foundation's continued partnership in our shared endeavors to ensure the most vulnerable communities and populations have access to programs, activities, and resources that support all-around healthy lifestyles,” said Robin Manzer, Director of Development, Grants. “Thank you, AdvoCare Foundation, for all that you do to make our work possible, and for having a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of students who attend elementary schools located within Los Angeles neighborhoods disproportionately affected by poverty and crime.

The AdvoCare Foundation will make visits to the grantees throughout the year to advance its mission and educate children and families about developing healthy lifestyles. To learn more about the AdvoCare Foundation, visit the AdvoCare Foundation website.

The grantee cycle typically starts in April and grants are announced in June.

About AdvoCare International, LLC

AdvoCare International, LLC is a health and wellness company committed to helping our Distributors and customers feel better and perform better. Backed by the most credible scientific research and internationally recognized Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, AdvoCare offers premium nutritional, weight-management and sports-performance products. AdvoCare also empowers Independent Distributors with world-class training and business tools. AdvoCare is a family-owned company founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. For more information about AdvoCare visit advocare.com. Connect with AdvoCare on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for latest news and product updates. Visit the Connect AdvoCare blog for inspirational content featuring fitness and wellness tips, motivation, testimonials, recipes and more.