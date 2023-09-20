Bluespring Wealth Partners Announces Partnership with Christopher Street Financial

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry-leading acquirer and partner of best-in-class wealth management firms, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC (Bluespring), today announced the acquisition of Christopher Street Financial, a Manhattan-based investment firm whose financial professionals provide financial planning and oversee approximately $700 million in client assets nationwide. Christopher Street Financial operates as an ensemble of 15 staff members.

Established more than 40 years ago, today Christopher Street Financial is led by President Jen Hatch, CFP®, and Chief Executive Officer Mark Franczyk. Named to commemorate the street in Greenwich Village – a Lower Manhattan neighborhood of New York City that’s associated with events that transformed the fight for equality – the team specializes in relationship-based, holistic financial planning for LGBTQ+ individuals, couples, and families. The team also serves clients from all communities drawn by their alignment of values.

Christopher Street Financial has been associated with Bluespring Wealth Partners’ sister company, Kestra Financial, for 15 years – representing a long-term partnership that has deeply supported the firm through the various stages of its business life cycle. Bluespring plans to further support Christopher Street Financial through consulting and business development resources that will elevate the firm, increasing the team’s ability to provide a deeper financial planning experience through newfound time and to scale.

Most importantly, Christopher Street Financial will maintain its unique identity, culture and brand. “Bluespring gets us,” said Hatch. “This partnership is about preserving the legacy which started over 40 years ago. For the last 25 years, I have had the honor and privilege of creating opportunities through relationships, helping our clients to live fulfilling lives. This is the commitment of the entire team at Christopher Street, now, and in the future.”

“We are thrilled to have Bluespring as a partner to accelerate Christopher Street Financial into its next phase of growth, and we are confident it will be mutually beneficial for our team and the unique needs and interests of the clients we serve,” said Hatch. Franczyk agreed, sharing, “Our firm has a 42-year reputation of helping members of the LGBTQ+ community achieve financial well-being, and we are excited to drive this legacy forward with Bluespring’s support.”

Christopher Street Financial’s reputation as a trusted institution with national recognition in the LGBTQ+ community, long history with Kestra Financial, as well as its strong leadership and unique value proposition, made it an ideal partnership to add to the Bluespring network.

“I’ve known Jen for years and can attest to the hard work and dedication she and her team deliver. We are eager to elevate Christopher Street Financial in the marketplace and provide them with the resources and expertise necessary to reach more clients nationwide,” said Stuart Silverman, Chairman of Bluespring Wealth Partners. “Welcoming Christopher Street, whose values of inclusivity and high-caliber client service align with our own, allows us to propel the firm toward new avenues of success.”

Christopher Street Financial is committed to supporting New York-based and national charitable organizations serving the LGBTQ+ community and other social justice issues. To learn more, visit https://christopherstreet.com.

Through a highly customized and people-centric approach, Bluespring Wealth Partners is dedicated to the acquisition and support of the industry’s premier wealth management firms. In partnering with best-in-class wealth advisors and their teams, Bluespring Wealth Partners looks to perpetuate and enhance the value that they bring their clients, providing continuity and new opportunities in the process. Bluespring Wealth Partners was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of growth through successor training and incentivization, industry-leading consulting and operational resources, flexible ownership arrangements, and institutional capital support. By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, Bluespring Wealth Partners empowers wealth management firm owners to elevate their business without sacrificing their entrepreneurial spirit, founding principles, and long-term vision.

