Q2 and Citizens & Northern Bank Win 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that it has been named alongside Q2’s customer C&N (Citizens & Northern Bank) as a winner of the 2023 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Awards in the Omni-Experience Customer Engagement category.

C&N, a financial services organization based in Pennsylvania, has partnered with Q2 to power its digital banking technology since 2007. They are known for being an early adopter of new digital solutions and sustainable platforms, which has allowed them to provide high-quality service for their customers and compete with much larger financial institutions.

Within a year of launching Q2's customer service solution Glia, C&N reported an increase in digital chat sessions by 59 percent and experienced 1,000 additional engagements through the call center/co-browsing feature. Additionally, by using Q2 Discover's in-app messenger, C&N was able to increase its Net Promoter Score® survey response rate by 400 percent. C&N also implemented financial wellness and credit monitoring solution SavvyMoney, which is integrated into Q2’s digital banking platform through Q2 Innovation Studio, in just 60 days, resulting in 1,345 enrollments in the first month, according to the bank.

“When we are looking for a new product or solution, we look to Q2 first,” said Brandy Allen, senior vice president and director of digital channels for C&N. “Meeting the expectations of today’s digital consumer requires financial institutions to quickly innovate and keep pace with user expectations. As a financial institution committed to providing our customers with the best possible digital experience, we are proud to be recognized by IDC for our successes and will continue to push the boundaries of innovation.”

“Q2’s work with C&N is an exemplary demonstration of the power of digital to engage with the customer more deeply,” says Jerry Silva, vice president of IDC Financial Insights. “Their project has shown to directly drive measurable improvements in engagement and retention, hallmarks of what the IDC Real Results program is meant to highlight. Congratulations to the folks at Q2 for this achievement.”

“We are proud to be recognized alongside one of the nation’s most forward-thinking banks for our long-standing partnership,” said Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2. “The recognition is a result of our combined dedication to providing customers with a best-in-class digital banking experience and reiterates the value of digital innovation to help banks strengthen customer relationships.”

Now in its ninth year, the IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Awards recognizes IT providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable, and future-enabling change at a client financial institution in the worldwide financial services industry. The IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results program is part of the broader IDC FinTech Rankings program that categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software, and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

The annual IDC FinTech Rankings and Real Results Awards have become an important measure of the health and direction of technology in the industry and the emergence of innovative solutions from new players. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download HERE.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up-to-date.

About C&N

C&N is an independent community bank providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services through 31 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lancaster, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga and York, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates a loan production office in Elmira, NY, which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found online at cnbankpa.com. The Company’s stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.