SPARX and TransVoyant Unveil “Eco”, an Innovative Carbon Reduction Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPARX Logistics proudly announces its strategic partnership with TransVoyant, an AI-driven planning, performance and prescriptions platform. Together, we are introducing Eco, an innovative carbon-footprint reduction solution that empowers businesses to proactively address their environmental impact.

SPARX Logistics has consistently demonstrated its commitment to technological advancement and environmental sustainability. This partnership with TransVoyant marks a significant leap forward in addressing the pressing issue of climate change, the foremost challenge of our time. Transparency regarding carbon emissions has never been more critical, especially for supply chain stakeholders. To confront this challenge, businesses must precisely assess their progress in promoting positive climate action. Our groundbreaking solution enables organizations to comprehensively monitor and reduce carbon emissions across their entire supply chain.

“We are thrilled to partner with TransVoyant as we work towards a greener and more sustainable future for the logistics industry,” commented Jason Manganaro, Vice President of Commercial Technology (Americas) at SPARX Logistics. “With this solution, our goal is to empower our clients to make informed decisions that benefit both the environment and their bottom line."

Considering public policy efforts aimed at establishing sustainable products as the industry standard, SPARX Logistics' extensive industry expertise, combined with TransVoyant’s cutting-edge prescriptive analytics, introduces a dynamic solution to the market. Our collaboration is aimed at accelerating the transition toward sustainable logistics practices, reaffirming our shared vision of a greener, more eco-conscious future.

This solution provides valuable insights derived from ecosystem, enterprise, and derived data, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about each operation. The innovative carbon footprint reduction solution not only reduces emissions but also enhances traceability, efficiency, and cost savings within logistics.

Stay tuned for future updates on this collaboration as SPARX Logistics and TransVoyant diligently lead the logistics industry toward a more environmentally responsible and sustainable future.

For more information about Eco, please visit https://transvoyant.com/eco/.

About SPARX logistics

SPARX® is regarded by its customers and partners as the best kept secret in the global logistic industry. The company’s entire team – from ownership to the desk level – brings a wealth of experience, including expertise in ocean and air freight forwarding, customized cargo management, compliance consulting & auditing, one-stop eCommerce, warehousing & fulfillment and technology solutions. SPARX maintains longstanding relationships with high-level executives at global and regional ocean carriers and airlines, offering an uncanny ability to anticipate the rate market and keep customers ahead of the curve. With offices and facilities throughout China, Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, North and Latin America, Europe and Australia, SPARX helps create better informed, better equipped customers who thrive in the international arena.

About TransVoyant

TransVoyant is an AI-powered platform for strategic planning, performance optimization, and informed decision-making. The company’s solution-driven attitude prioritizes personalization and brings flawless real-time global data to the table through a versatile set of applications and integration points to foster rapid innovation. Their automations, dynamically shaped by AI, yield predictive insights and proactively address the most pressing issues. Anchored by the largest repository of historical and real-time aggregated supply chain data, TransVoyant avoids overreliance on a single data source, automating synthesis from multiple sources to extract the best insights. The patented approach facilitates continuous refinement while merging actionable data and predictions to attain exceptional speed, accuracy, timeliness, and reliability.

