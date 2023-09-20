Spire Global Awarded $2.8 Million Contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for Satellite Weather Data

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced it was awarded a $2.8 million, 12-month contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for satellite weather data. The contract is part of NOAA's Commercial Weather Data Pilot (CWDP) Ocean Surface Winds Pilot Study, aimed at advancing the understanding of climate, weather and oceanic conditions.

Spire will provide NOAA with Global Navigation Satellite System Reflectometry (GNSS-R) observation data in near real-time, primarily focusing on ocean surface wind speeds. This data will enable NOAA to evaluate the quality and applicability of commercial GNSS-R observations across various domains, such as refining weather forecasting models and advancing climate research. The initiative directly addresses the agency’s critical need for precise global sea-surface wind measurements essential for applications like marine weather forecasts, hurricane tracking, ocean current analysis and climate studies.

"In today's world, the demand for precise weather information is more critical than ever,” said Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales at Spire. “We are proud to partner with NOAA to utilize our satellite technology and capabilities, enabling NOAA to improve weather forecasts, advance climate research, and provide cost-effective and regular monitoring of surface winds that complements existing observation systems.”

The 12-month contract, commencing October 25, 2023, will consist of three phases: Preparation, Data Delivery and Evaluation. In addition to ocean surface wind analysis, the project will investigate various GNSS-R applications, including land surface flooding, freeze/thaw events, sea ice detection, and soil moisture monitoring.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Ontario, Glasgow, Oxfordshire, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.spire.com.