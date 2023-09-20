SecureAuth Awarded New Patents for Identity Proofing

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecureAuth, a leader in authentication and access management, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company three groundbreaking patents for identity verification using Bluetooth®, personal attributes, and environmental information. Capabilities derived from these patents are included in SecureAuth’s Arculix™ product portfolio.

“SecureAuth is dedicated to protecting organizations from the onslaught of cybersecurity identity threats,” stated Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. “Since inception, innovation has been part of our culture. We have been granted 57 patents with an additional 8 pending—a true testament of our unique vision and powerful platform. As identity threats continue to become more sophisticated, we spend countless hours innovating in an effort to stay ahead, ensuring our customers have the right technology in place to keep their customers and employees safe.”

The patents issued by the USPTO include:

U.S. Patent No. 11,562,455, entitled “Method and system for identity verification and authorization of request by checking against an active user directory of identity service entities selected by an identity information owner” on January 24, 2023. Methods disclosed in the patent include configuring specific authorization policies for an identity service provider such as a credit agency and allowing for an identity information request authorization by the identity owner.

U.S. Patent No. 11,657,396 entitled “System and method for Bluetooth proximity enforced authentication” on May 23, 2023. Methods disclosed in the patent include forming a proximity enforced Bluetooth® communication link between a client device and an identity assurance provider to ensure authentication information is correct and to authorize access by the identity assurance provider to entities such as a bank.

U.S. Patent No. 11,677,755, entitled “System and method for using a plurality of egocentric and allocentric factors to identify a threat actor” on June 13, 2023. Methods disclosed in the patent include performing entity authentication through identification (ID) proofing using both personal attributes and environmental information.

About SecureAuth Corporation

SecureAuth is a next-gen access management and authentication company that enables secure and passwordless, continuous authentication experience for employees, partners and customers. With the only solution that can be deployed in cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, SecureAuth manages and protects access to applications, systems and data at scale, anywhere in the world. To find out more, please visit www.secureauth.com.