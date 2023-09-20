West Liberty University Partners with Apogee to Deliver Residential Wi-Fi Services to Its More than 900 Campus Residents

​​AUSTIN, T​​​exas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--​West Liberty University (WLU) recently selected Apogee, a leading provider of managed technology services for higher education, to provide residential Wi-Fi and video streaming services for its seven residence halls.

Now, residential students on the West Liberty ​University ​campus in West Liberty, W. Va. can​ ​​​connect to​ reliable Wi-Fi that is essential to their academic needs and blended learning environment. To create an at-home experience, WLU students have high-bandwidth connectivity to stream shows and movies, play video games, or connect with friends and family. ​With Apogee ResNet, WLU campus leaders also have a predictable funding model and around-the-clock U.S.-based student support with the highest standard of service in the industry​, representing​ an excellent value for the investment.

“At West Liberty, we understand the value that reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi and streaming video access brings to the learning environment and to overall student satisfaction,” said WLU President Timothy Borchers. “Our faculty and staff are dedicated to transforming the lives of students and helping them to achieve their goals. Giving our students access to advanced technology is essential to ensure ​that ​they have a positive and memorable experience while attending our university.”

Established in 1837 as the first institution of higher education in West Virginia, WLU has an enrollment of ​​more than 2,300 students.

“West Liberty University is all about our students, and I am excited about offering these services that our students desire,” said WLU chief information officer and chief operating officer Joe Rodella. “With Apogee, we have a relationship with the whole company – from the company founder to the help desk call center. ​Apogee has ​provided seamless project management. When any issues surfaced, ​Apogee ​​ ​addressed them quickly and stayed on schedule. We know we have satisfied our students​,​ thanks to Apogee’s commitment and experience.”

Apogee ResNet offers the bandwidth to match students’ academic and entertainment demands with dedicated 100 Mbps bandwidth per device and up to 10 simultaneous devices per student. Students can easily and securely connect to Wi-Fi and manage and share wireless devices via a student portal and single sign-on features. Apogee Stream2 delivers a high-quality streaming TV experience to students’ personal devices.​​​

“With Apogee ResNet, we're ensuring that our students can truly enjoy an at-home experience,” said Marcella Snyder, WLU associate dean of student services and director of housing and student life. “Apogee provides our students with reliable Wi-Fi services which empowers them to succeed in their academic journeys and in all aspects of life.”

​Apogee is the only managed technology services provider whose sole focus is higher education, serving a community of more than one million students and administrators at over 350 colleges and universities nationwide and a team of more than 250 dedicated employees.​​

“Apogee is grateful for being entrusted by West Liberty University to offer students these essential technologies,” said Scott Drossos, Apogee chief executive officer. “Supporting West Liberty leaders in delivering superior service​s​ to their students is our highest priority​.​​ We are honored to play a key role ​in​ helping WLU to​ fulfill​ its ​commitment to delivering an exceptional learning and campus experience.”​

About West Liberty University

Established in 1837, West Liberty University was the first institution of higher education in West Virginia. Today, it is a dynamic, inclusive, student-centered community that cultivates scholarly exploration, experiential learning, creative expression, and global citizenship. WLU is a public university committed to providing students with a comprehensive education from undergraduate to advanced degrees while serving as the region’s leading advocate for the arts, education, research, and economic opportunity.

​​​About Apogee

Established in Austin, T​​​exas​​​, in 1999, Apogee is a leading provider of managed technology services that enable colleges and universities to innovate to enrich the campus experience and foster student vitality. Uniquely positioned to serve higher education, Apogee supports a community of more than 1 million students and administrators at over 350 colleges and universities nationwide. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes Managed Campus (networks and managed IT and cloud services), ResNet (residential networks), campus engagement and digital signage, and video services. Visit Apogee at apogee.us.