The Iranian Diaspora Collective Calls for Global Support to End Internet Censorship and Violence in Iran with ‘Connectivity is a Human Right’ Campaign and Billboard Series

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Islamic Republic of Iran (IR) is regularly shutting down access to the internet and blocking social media platforms, effectively making it impossible for journalists or citizens to report on the IR’s ongoing human rights violations in Iran and brutal crackdown of Woman, Life, Freedom protests. This week marks one year of nationwide protests in Iran following the murder of 21-year-old Kurdish student, Jina “Mahsa” Amini by the IR’s police forces. This movement is considered to be the first contemporary revolution led by women, girls, and Gen Z, and is fueled by the decades-long Jin Jiyan Azadi (Woman, Life, Freedom) fight for basic human rights and equality.

The Iranian Diaspora Collective (IDC), a non-partisan, queer-led, multi-faith group of leaders in media and entertainment industries, today launched Connectivity is a Human Right, an initiative to maintain internet connectivity in Iran to Keep Iran Online, under the advisement of Yasmin Green, CEO of Jigsaw at Google, Reza Ghazinouri, Security & Privacy Expert, and in partnership with a team of activists in tech, including those at Holistic Resilience 501(c)(3).

"On the one-year anniversary of the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, the message is clear that the people of Iran want democracy and are willing to put their lives and their bodies on the line to get it. Connectivity has been critical to the Women Life Freedom movement, for planning, for mobilizing and for inspiring the world," said Yasmin Green, CEO of Jigsaw at Google. "It's because the Internet and this movement are inseparable that we're launching Connectivity is a Human Right, a campaign to raise funds for new censorship circumvention technology that can secure connectivity for Iranians when they need it most."

All proceeds from the Connectivity is a Human Right fundraiser will go towards efforts to Keep Iran Online, with a 3-prong strategy that addresses: (1) on-the-ground VPN (Virtual Private Network) service, (2) innovation in VPN capabilities, and (3) innovations in tech infrastructure to circumvent internet shutdowns.

“All the videos and images of the protests and the police crackdowns that we see coming out of Iran are possible because Iranians are using VPNs to access the internet and upload to social media. The ability to circulate this content and circumvent censorship is essential for Iranian connection with the broader world,” said Nicolette Mason and Roya Rastegar, PhD, co-Directors of the IDC. “The movement in Iran is being led by youth who grew up on social media. They want to live a free life, just like other youth around the world. They are risking their lives to upload videos to social media to show us what the reality of life is under a brutal, theocratic regime that oppresses women, marginalized people, artists, journalists, and students.”

“The Iranian government is developing technology that would effectively cut off access to the Global Internet in Iran. Once that happens, our access to uncensored content in Iran, and the ability to communicate with millions of people, may come to an end. The time to act is now,” said Moj Mahdara, Iranian-American entrepreneur, co-founder of Kinship Ventures, and founding member of the IDC.

In tandem with the Connectivity is a Human Right campaign, IDC has unveiled a series of digital billboards in Times Square, live through September 23, to shine light on Iranian youth that have been murdered by IR forces because of their participation in the Woman, Life, Freedom protests. The billboards feature Jina Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked this revolution a year ago; Nika Shakarami, a 16-year-old protester; Sarina Esmailzadeh, a vlogger who bravely shared about her life in Iran; and Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy and innocent bystander, against silhouettes of thousands of protesters, representing the brave individuals who have participated in civil disobedience and sustained peaceful protest for over a year. Nicolette Mason is the creative director of this campaign, and drew inspiration from photos and videos of sunrises over Iran, symbolizing a ‘new dawn’ rising. The billboards featuring Nika, Sarina and Kian include lyrics from fan-favorite songs by Taylor Swift, “Karma,” Coldplay, “A Sky Full of Stars,” and Hozier, “Nina Cried Power,” all of which inspire the youth in Iran. The message is clear: Iranian youth want a normal life - but their futures are being controlled, limited, and cut short by their own government.

This is IDC’s second out-of-home campaign. Last October, the collective raised over $500,000 within a few months on GoFundMe from 6,800 donors to raise media awareness to the Iranian government’s flagrant human rights abuses, and launched a campaign with over 136-media activations that received global attention.

Iranian Diaspora Collective 501(c)(3) is a non-partisan, queer-led, multi-faith group of leaders in the media and entertainment industries who possess expertise in modern cultural and business practices. IDC’s impact driven strategy mobilizes their collective expertise in storytelling and culture through a broad network of tastemakers, provocateurs, thought-leaders, and industry experts. The intersectional and inclusive approach reflects a dedication to achieving freedom of expression and equity for women and all marginalized groups in Iran.