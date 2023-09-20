Idaho Central Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

CHUBBUCK, Idaho & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idaho Central Credit Union, the fastest-growing credit union in Idaho and one of the top-performing credit unions in the country, today announced its partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more people.

“ Idaho Central Credit Union is dedicated to helping members achieve financial success through the best lending product for all stages in their life,” said Edward Tierney, Chief Lending Officer of Idaho Central Credit Union. “ We have partnered with Upstart to be a fintech partner to grow and scale our personal loan offering and membership through a seamless, automated lending experience.”

Idaho Central Credit Union became an Upstart Referral Network lending partner in July 2022. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Idaho Central’s credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into an Idaho Central-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“ We are excited to have Idaho Central Credit Union be a part of the Upstart Referral Network,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “ Through the Upstart Referral Network, Idaho Central is able to acquire more members across Idaho, Washington and five counties in eastern Oregon by offering its personal loan product through a modern, AI-powered digital lending experience.”

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates across races, ages, and genders, while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 80% of borrowers are approved instantly, with zero documentation to upload. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California, and Columbus, Ohio.

About Idaho Central Credit Union

Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940 and has since grown to have over $10 billion in assets and serves over 580,000 members throughout Idaho, Washington, and eastern Oregon. ICCU offers a wide variety of financial products including personal and business banking, mortgage services, wealth management, insurance, and more. Idaho Central is a full-service, federally insured financial institution and is ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to its members. For an Idaho Central location near you, please visit ICCU.com.