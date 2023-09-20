ARC ® Fertility and PlanSource Partner to Offer Fertility and Family-Forming Plans in the Broker and Employer Marketplace

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC Fertility, a pioneer in innovative fertility and family-forming treatment options and benefits for employers and employees, is proud to join the PlanSource partner marketplace and bring family-forming benefits to as many people as possible for the 2024 Open Enrollment season and beyond. The Summer Release includes ARC Fertility as a partner for the first time. PlanSource is a best-in-class benefits engagement platform investing in innovation and solving fundamental benefit needs differently to improve health outcomes of employees and their families.

ARC Fertility is proud to join the PlanSource platform. “This benefit marketplace will offer us new levels of broker, employer and employee engagement, communications management, and decision support, and will help us provide the very best healthcare plans for employers and care for patients,” says Dr. G. David Adamson, a fertility medicine innovator and the founder and CEO of ARC. “With ARC Fertility, PlanSource users can access top-tier doctors providing individualized, evidence-based packages that avoid waste to drive down costs, and improve flexibility through plan design, optional programs, employee lending, benefits assisting, and more.”

Strategic partnerships with companies like ARC Fertility further enrich the diverse array of offerings available to PlanSource customers, enhancing their ability to provide exceptional employee experiences and wellness solutions. The latest partners joining the PlanSource ecosystem bring expertise and innovation in key areas of well-being. With a focus on supporting modern workforces, these partners offer solutions tailored to address the evolving needs of employees and their families in caregiver support, chronic disease management, fertility and family-forming benefits.

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier fertility clinics and with the help of brokers and employers. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefits programs so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.