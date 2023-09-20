BluWave Completes Inaugural Impact Program, Non-profit Partnership With Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BluWave, the Business Builders’ Network connecting top companies with best-in-class professional service providers, today announced the first successful project of its new charitable initiative, BluWave Impact.

BluWave Impact is bringing industry-leading business consultants from BluWave’s network together with charitable organizations to support the success of philanthropic missions. As part of this program, service providing firms within the BluWave network are offering their unique skills to charities, free of cost. The inaugural BluWave Impact program project connected the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee with The Martec Group, a leading global strategy and market research consultancy.

“ BluWave has built a groundbreaking network that seamlessly brings together leading business builders with best-of-the-best service providers to uniquely create value. We started the BluWave Impact program after recognizing that we could use our same capabilities to help charitable organizations supercharge their efforts,” said Sean Mooney, Founder and CEO of BluWave. “ As a call to action, we are encouraging charities in need and top service providers with skills to join the BluWave Impact program so together we can make the world a better place.”

As a result of BluWave Impact and the insights provided by Martec, the Second Harvest team has been able to reimagine its Emergency Food Box Program, which has been in service for more than 30 years. Enhancements to the program include repositioning resources to better align with recent population changes and updating services and pantry items offered on-site to drive increased participation of at-risk populations, increasing satisfaction from their patrons.

Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee distributed more than 35 million meals in 2022 and will celebrate its 46th anniversary this year.

“ Working with BluWave was extremely beneficial. They took the time to understand what we really needed,” said Tracey Alderdice, Vice President of Community Impact at Second Harvest. “ They then looked at all of the resources in their network and hand-picked Martec for us. Martec was a wonderful decision.”

“ This is probably the first instance in which we were able to help an organization like this by using our commercial skill sets. We engage in traditional charitable activities, such as volunteering at soup kitchens, but the combination of being able to use the things we do every day to help clients and direct that towards this not-for-profit was particularly compelling compared to our traditional philanthropic commitments,” said Jim Durkin, Founding Partner of Martec.

As it looks ahead, BluWave will work with more qualified charitable organizations, consider needs and societal impact potential, and match actionable projects with participating BluWave Impact service providers. BluWave urges leading consultancies to join the BluWave Impact network and for charitable organizations to submit projects for consideration. To do so visit BluWave.net/impact.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Since 1978, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission of providing food to people facing hunger and working to advance hunger solutions. The nonprofit food bank distributes food to nearly 420 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties. Second Harvest’s partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth programs. Visit secondharvestmidtn.org to learn more.

About The Martec Group

The Martec Group is a global market research and consulting firm with nearly 40 years of experience. Our approach to market research ensures that our clients receive a deeper understanding of product and service offerings, customer needs, the competitive landscape, and market dynamics. We’ve completed thousands of projects in B2B, B2B2C, and B2C markets throughout our tenure, and we leverage our industry knowledge and contacts to assess opportunities in a wide range of industries and markets. We work with our clients to customize each engagement to achieve their specific objectives and we take a consultative approach to each client relationship. Learn more at martecgroup.com.

About BluWave

BluWave is the Business Builders’ Network for private equity grade service provider needs. The company’s platform combines concierge-like consultative support with technology, data and AI to expertly connect businesses with proven providers across due diligence, value creation and prep for sale. The BluWave Vetted™ network is an invite-only ecosystem of top tier individuals and service providing groups. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, BluWave ranks as one of America’s fastest growing companies and today serves more than 500 leading private equity firms and thousands of proactive businesses. Visit BluWave.net to learn more.