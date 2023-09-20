Online Alcohol Safety Education Program Available at No Cost to High School Students in Florida, Texas, and New York for the 2023-2024 School Year

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Youth Alcohol Awareness and Education Foundation, Inc.—established by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to fund programs that support alcohol safety and underage drinking prevention—today announced the AlcoholEdu for High School online curriculum is once again available at no cost to all public and private high schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida, Dallas and Collin counties in Texas, and Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, and Richmond counties in New York for the 2023-2024 school year. The program, which is part of a three-year commitment, will be available in these three markets throughout the school year.

AlcoholEdu for High School, developed by EVERFI® from Blackbaud®, the leader in powering social impact through education, is a 90-minute, interactive course that engages students in high school with science-based alcohol education and interactive exercises, providing an individualized experience that changes perceptions, motivates behavior change, and supports healthier decisions regarding alcohol. The course focuses on five main pillars: Knowing the Basics, Knowing Your Influences, Brain and Body, Smart Decisions, and Future Ready. Through this scalable online program, which has been proven to reduce negative consequences associated with underage drinking, schools can reach all students with a consistent message and empower them to make safer and healthier decisions about alcohol.

For the most recent 2022-2023 school year, the program saw significant increases in reach and impact. After having completed the Southern Glazer’s-sponsored course, students achieved 23% knowledge gain, higher than the national average of 21%, by increasing their average assessment scores from 66% to 89%. Since the kickoff of Southern Glazer’s program in 2017, the initiative has impacted 30,980 students from more than 224 high schools, with the completion of nearly 29,000 hours of learning.

“What I like is that this course has a lot of information that a lot of teens don't end up knowing until later in their life. This helps educate and make people come out about their drinking problems,” said a participating student in Texas.

Teachers provided overwhelmingly positive reviews of the program, with 97% saying this course was interesting for their students, 92% agreeing the course enhanced their teaching material, and 95% providing a quality rating of “Good” or better.

“[AlcoholEdu] provides a solid research-based alcohol education curriculum that I can build my class discussion from,” said a participating educator.

The Youth Alcohol Awareness and Education Foundation launched the EVERFI program in South Florida in 2017, expanded into Dallas in 2019, and branched out into New York in 2020.

Teachers, guidance counselors, and school administrators in the available counties who are interested in implementing this program for the 2023-2024 school year can contact the following EVERFI Implementation Specialist for details:

In Florida: Aaron Harris at Aharris@everfi.com

In Texas: Heather Miller at Hmiller@everfi.com

In New York: Carly Taylor at Ctaylor@everfi.com

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About EVERFI® from Blackbaud®

EVERFI from Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI’s Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine’s Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the leading provider of software for powering social impact, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.