Aspect Imaging Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for Embrace® Point of Care Neonatal MRI System

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect Imaging, LLC, the global leader in disruptive MRI systems for clinically complex neonatal patients announced its Embrace® Point of Care Neonatal MRI System has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of the Embrace® by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s provider customer-led councils, and it signifies to healthcare organizations unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the health care industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient provider customer-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

The Embrace® is the world’s first FDA-cleared and CE-approved MRI system designed specifically for the imaging needs of premature and newborn infants. The self-shielded, permanent magnet system is the first MR system intended for placement directly within the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a critical care department typically size- and risk-prohibitive for placement of an adult MRI scanner. From the integrated temperature-controlled patient bed designed to support better control of the baby’s environment, to the Whisper Quiet® sound profile that supports the developmental needs of NICU patients, the Embrace® incorporates many innovative features to meet the complex and specific care needs of the neonatal patient, which facilitates the accessibility and safety of MRI imaging of these fragile patients and provides critical information to the clinical care team at the time it is needed.

“It is an honor to have the Embrace® recognized by the clinical experts at Vizient, as an Innovative Technology, and an exciting opportunity to bring unique and clinically valuable solutions to Vizient customers,” said Wendy Slatery, Chief Commercial Officer of Aspect Imaging. “We are looking forward to working with Vizient members seeking to elevate and expand neurocritical care of the smallest patients while reducing staff time and patient risks associated with transporting newborns to a traditional MRI. The Embrace® MRI gives the neonatal medical team access to information from the first hours of life and throughout the patient’s time in the NICU, upon which critical care decisions will be based.”

“Congratulations to Aspect Imaging for being awarded an Innovative Technology contract,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. “Our provider customer-led council recommended Embrace® Point of Care Neonatal MRI System for this contract based on the efficiencies it offers and its potential to make an incremental difference in health care.”

Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with customer-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to health care. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Aspect Imaging

Aspect Imaging is the world leader in the design and development of compact MR imaging systems for research and clinical applications. Our breakthrough technology in compact, high- performance, permanent magnets, offers disruptive MRI solutions designed to address unmet needs in research and medical applications, providing the highest quality images possible for the benchtop or at the point-of-care.

For more information about Aspect Imaging, contact Wendy Slatery at wendy.slatery@aspectimaging.com. Or, visit our website at www.aspectimaging.com.