New GoMacro® Partnership Benefits Autism Tree

VIOLA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoMacro, known for its organic, plant-based nutrition bars, is excited to announce a new Give Back partnership with Autism Tree, an innovative organization serving San Diego communities and beyond. The organization is dedicated to improving autism communities around the world through 200+ programs and events designed to give neurodiverse individuals an equal voice and build community compassion.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) affects 1 in 36 children in the United States today. In fact, it’s estimated that over 2% of the U.S. adult population is on the autism spectrum. Early intervention - including diagnosis, treatment, and support - is crucial as it significantly improves many outcomes for children's lives. This is why Autism Tree focuses on supporting children and families living with and affected by autism.

Autism Tree was established in 2003 by parents Todd and Dayna Hoff following their son’s autism diagnosis. The organization provides over 200 community-based family events annually under their 20 programs, each created to engage the autism community in a variety of play-centered activities to build social confidence and communication skills. Additionally, the organization offers early intervention preschool screenings in San Diego County and the Bay Area which have impacted over 2.8 million children to date. All of these programs are offered completely free of charge to any family affected by autism or developmental delays.

“Autism has directly impacted the GoMacro family, so this Give Back partnership is personally meaningful to us,” says Jola Sonkin, CEO and Co-Founder of GoMacro. “‘Be Well’ is one of Our 5 Principles that are foundational to our mission as a company, and we’re proud to support an organization that promotes healthy, happy lives for everyone. We’re really looking forward to giving back to a cause that impacts so many individuals within the GoMacro community and beyond.”

Help support Autism Tree by shopping your favorite Kids MacroBars online or in-store this September 20th.

About GoMacro

GoMacro® is the transformative leader in healthy and delicious plant-based protein and nutrition bars. Mother-daughter owned and based in a small rural community, their mission is to spread awareness for a balanced, plant-based lifestyle with products that make a positive impact on the planet. The GoMacro facility is powered by 100% renewable energy, and all MacroBars® are made with high-quality, sustainably sourced, plant-based ingredients to help you have a healthy body, sharp mind, and bold spirit. Follow @gomacro on socials and learn more at www.gomacro.com.