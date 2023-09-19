Realized® Partners with Founders Financial to Leverage Commercial Real Estate Investment to Transform Retirement

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realized®, a leading provider of Investment Property Wealth Management®, announced a strategic partnership today with Founders Financial, a privately-owned RIA and independent broker-dealer built by and for independent financial advisors. This new collaborative relationship will empower Founders’ Member Partners to leverage the Realized wealthtech platform to bring tax-deferred, diversified, passive portfolios of professionally managed commercial real estate to their clients.

“As a relationship-driven organization, we seek partners that align with our cultural values and enhance our ability to positively impact our community and the relationships they serve,” said Brad Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer of Founders Financial. “Realized’s expertise in bridging the gap between real estate and wealth management speaks to our commitment at Founders to continue empowering our Member Partners with powerful, diverse tools that enable them to fully serve their client-relationships by managing risk and building wealth in pursuit of their goals and dreams.”

Formed in 1994, Founders Financial has grown to serve independent financial advisors nationwide, managing over $4 billion in assets for client relationships. With Realized, Founders seeks to empower Member Partners by helping them diversify their portfolios with commercial real estate investments. Tapping into the Realized platform gives advisors at Founders a wide range of options designed to simplify the process of leveraging tax-advantaged investment opportunities such as Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) and Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZs), providing new tools to enhance the arsenal available to advisors and clients.

David Wieland, CEO of Realized Holdings, commented, “We believe wholeheartedly that tax-advantaged real estate investing is an untapped lever for American retirement, and want advisors like the ones at Founders to have the type of sophisticated analysis and risk assessment that enables them to offer this asset class more effectively to clients. We’re thrilled to have the chance to bring our first-in-class platform to the independent advisors at Founders and their clients.”

This partnership comes on the heels of several recent Realized platform enhancements that Founders’ Member Partners will have access to including goal-based and optimized portfolio investment options, performance tracking tools, Confidence Scores, and the first SEC- and FINRA-reviewed Alternative Trading System (ATS) for DSTs.

About Realized Holdings

Through Realized Financial, Inc. (Realized Financial), Realized Holdings (Realized) provides real estate wealth solutions to individuals and families that own legacy investment properties and other appreciated financial and capital assets. Investors and their advisors use the Realized platform to transfer wealth from legacy properties and assets into passive commercial real estate investment portfolios — comprised of DST and Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) investments and customized to their specific needs. To learn more, visit www.realized1031.com.

No public market currently exists, and one may never exist. DST/QOZ programs are speculative and suitable only for Accredited Investors who do not anticipate a need for liquidity or can afford to lose their entire investment.

These investments are sold by PPM that discloses all risks, fees, and expenses. An investor should consult with his/her tax advisor prior to investing.

About Founders Financial

Founded in 1994, Founders Financial, LLC is the parent company of Founders Financial Securities, LLC, a privately-held, full-service registered investment adviser (RIA) and independent broker-dealer firm headquartered in Towson, Maryland. Founders Financial is committed to positively impacting the lives and professions of those they serve, while always building a community of spirit and purpose. As an interdependent RIA and broker-dealer, Founders is focused on developing genuine, personal relationships rooted in partnership that celebrate the symbiotic relationship between advisor and RIA/broker-dealer.

Founders provides their community, otherwise known as Member Partners, with a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, including TRU Enterprise OS™, FCMS® Investment Management, and the Strategic Enterprise Program™. Together, these offerings empower advisors to operate a modern wealth management practice at scale (technology, second-party investment management™, marketing, administrative support, compliance) and grow their enterprise and leadership capabilities through an experiential journey built on the principles of servant leadership. For more information, please visit www.foundersfinancial.com.