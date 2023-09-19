ESPN App, Including ESPN+, Now Available on VIZIO

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that the ESPN App, including ESPN+, the No. 1 U.S. sports streaming platform, is now available to millions of VIZIO users just in time for the 2023 football season. With the ESPN App and ESPN+, fans can experience over 27,000 live sports events, replays, original shows, and exclusive content across ESPN platforms – all on VIZIO Smart TVs.

Through the ESPN App, VIZIO users can access live events from a wide range of college and professional sports leagues and conferences including NCAA College Football, Monday Night Football and other NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and UFC events. Viewers can also enjoy exclusive programming including popular series like Peyton’s Places, Eli’s Places, More Than An Athlete, The Captain, and Why Not Us, as well as a comprehensive library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films, 30 for 30 shorts, ESPN Films, and on-demand replays of E:60 and SC Featured stories.

This launch also invites users to subscribe to the Disney Bundle Trio, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. This bundle offers one of the largest streaming collections of entertainment, news, and sports content from top brands and franchises – with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, originals and sports events.

"With our expanded relationship with Disney, VIZIO audiences can now enjoy the ESPN app, ESPN+, and the Disney Bundle Trio, offering a wide selection of live sports and entertainment," said Chris Tanquary, Senior Director of Business Development at VIZIO. “ESPN has helped revolutionize sports storytelling, and we’re excited to bring live sports from the best leagues and biggest tournaments as well as their ground-breaking originals to VIZIO’s millions of users."

The ESPN App is accessible from the apps catalog on the VIZIO Home Screen and provides access to ESPN+, the No. 1 U.S. sports streaming platform. Fans can also live stream ESPN’s networks including ESPN2, ESPN3 and more through an affiliated video provider login. With the ESPN app, VIZIO users can sign up for ESPN+ streaming service for $9.99 per month or save with an annual subscription of $99.99.

The ESPN App is also featured on VIZIO’s custom-curated Football Kickoff collection for the 2023 pro and college season.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

About The Disney Bundle

The Disney Bundle is a one-stop streaming subscription offer that gives customers the power to build and customize their video subscription plan with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Starting at $12.99 per month, subscribers get access to one of the largest streaming collections of live and on-demand entertainment, kids, news, and sports content from some of the biggest brands and franchises – with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows and sports events. Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. ESPN+ lets you stream thousands of live events, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, including UFC Fight Nights and PPV events, NHL, top international soccer from LaLiga, FA Cup, Bundesliga and more, MLB, PGA TOUR and coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship, Grand Slam tennis, international cricket, college sports from 20 conferences, and much more. The stories you love and the entertainment that you want are all on your own terms. There’s something for everyone! To subscribe, click here.