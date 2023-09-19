DealHub.io Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DealHub, CPQ, CLM, Billing, and Digital DealRoom solutions, today announced the availability of DealHub CPQ in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. DealHub customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

By using DealHub CPQ, businesses improve sales productivity and performance, and reduce sales friction, as they move quickly from creating quotes to closing deals. With one seamless revenue motion, organizations streamline their quote-to-revenue process, issue proposals, close deals, manage contracts, and automate their subscriptions and billing in one unified platform.

“DealHub’s availability in the Microsoft Azure marketplace marks another important step in our growing partnership with Microsoft,” says Eyal Elbahary, DealHub’s CEO and Co-founder. “Together with Microsoft, we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we’re delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market every day. DealHub CPQ transforms the way organizations close deals, as it delivers a compelling sales experience that provides a competitive advantage to Microsoft users.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome the DealHub solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

DealHub’s unified solution goes beyond legacy CPQ to include full integration with CRM systems, offering Contract Lifecycle Management, Subscription Management, Billing and a unique customer experience.

About DealHub

DealHub offers the most complete and connected quote-to-revenue solutions for sales organizations. The low-code platform empowers visionary leaders to connect their teams and processes, execute deals faster, and create accurate and predictable pipelines. With a unified CPQ, CLM, Subscription Management, Digital DealRoom, and Billing stack powered by a guided selling playbook, teams can generate error-free quotes, accelerate contract negotiations, and ensure faster time to value with one fluid revenue motion.

For more information, visit dealhub.io