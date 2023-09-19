CareView Communications Executes Agreement with Central Arkansas Veterans Affairs Healthcare System Through Decisive Point Consulting Group, LLC Agreement

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc., a leading provider of integrated virtual care solutions for the healthcare industry (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), announced the signing of an agreement with Central Arkansas Veterans Affairs Healthcare System (CAVHS) under its partnership with Decisive Point Consulting Group to deploy its advanced predictive patient monitoring system. Decisive Point Consulting Group, LLC, a Small Business Administration Certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), contracts directly with VA hospitals to use a variety of CareView products to enhance the services being provided to veterans.

CareView's predictive patient monitoring system leverages state-of-the-art technology, including AI and machine learning, to proactively predict inpatient falls and empower healthcare providers with real-time insights. By using intelligent predictive monitoring, medical staff can proactively address patients at risk, prevent potential accidents, and subsequently reduce costs associated with patient falls while elevating the standard of patient care.

A distinctive feature of CareView's platform is creating a serene care environment ideal for VA hospitals by having no audible alarms within patient areas. Patient privacy remains paramount, further fortified by the platform's privacy option, which enhances security and offers peace of mind to patients and their families.

Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer at CareView, emphasized the company's dedication to redefining patient care through innovation, stating, "Our collaboration with Central Arkansas Veterans Affairs Healthcare System represents a significant step towards realizing this vision and ensuring the well-being of our nation's veterans. We are honored to enhance our support for our nation's veterans and thrilled to further fortify our strategic partnership with Decisive Point Consulting Group, LLC."

Furthermore, this partnership seamlessly aligns with CareView's steadfast commitment to advancing virtual care solutions. These solutions are designed to elevate patient outcomes, streamline clinical workflows, prioritize patient safety, and drive notable cost efficiencies.

For further information about CareView’s predictive patient monitoring system and robust virtual nursing system, please visit https://care-view.com.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

For over a decade, CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.

