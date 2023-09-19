Netflix Hit Squid Game Will Now Be a Fully Immersive VR Experience at Sandbox VR Locations Around the Globe

The Sandbox VR “Squid Game Virtuals” VR experience transports players to iconic Squid Game locations, where they become contestants in various pulse-pounding challenges inspired by the Netflix series and compete against each other to be the last one standing.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandbox VR, the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, and Netflix today announced the upcoming opening of the fully immersive Squid Game virtual reality experience, developed in partnership with Netflix. With over 265 M views on Netflix, Squid Game is the most watched series of all time. Starting September 29, fans can participate in the world of Squid Game in mind-blowing, full-body VR.

The Sandbox VR “Squid Game Virtuals” VR experience transports players to iconic Squid Game locations, where they become contestants in various pulse-pounding challenges inspired by the Netflix series and compete against each other to be the last one standing. Groups of up to six will play games from the series, like ‘Red Light, Green Light,’ and ‘Cross the Glass Bridge,’ along with surprising new twists that expand on the world of the series. After each game session, players will receive personalized highlight videos capturing their virtual in-game reactions and recapping how their very own Squid Game story unfolded.

“ At Netflix, we have always been committed to pushing the boundaries of entertainment and we are excited to partner with Sandbox VR for the launch of our Squid Game virtual reality experience,” said Greg Lombardo, VP, Live Experiences, Netflix. “ By tapping into the power of virtual reality, fans can further immerse themselves in the world of this series with captivating and thrilling games they have come to know and love.”

Sandbox VR is creating the future of entertainment by building the world’s most immersive experiences using bleeding-edge virtual reality technology. Their patented motion-tracking technology, which captures the movements of a player’s entire body, combines with a high-quality haptic system to provide players with unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR or other location-based VR platforms. “ Our tech enables guests to physically interact with one another while being precisely tracked in VR,” said Steve Zhao, Founder and CEO of Sandbox VR, “ and what makes Squid Game Virtuals exciting is that the experience truly leverages our platform's capabilities.” Guests’ own bodies act as their game controllers; all they have to do is step into the virtual world and participate in the action unfolding all around them.

“ During early development we knew the key to this project was to bring the unforgettable thrills and drama of Squid Game to VR in a way that’s approachable and fun for fans,” said Michael Hampden, SVP Content and Creative Director at Sandbox VR. “ Working closely with Netflix, we designed new mini-games and adapted ideas from the series. The result is an incredibly engaging and social experience, unlike anything Sandbox VR has created before. We can’t wait for the reactions when our guests take their first steps across the glass bridge, or hear the music stop in Red Light, Green Light.”

The company currently boasts seven other proprietary experiences based on both exclusive licensing of well-loved Hollywood series as well as their own unforgettable intellectual property. All Sandbox VR experiences are developed by an in-house AAA gaming studio led by game industry veterans and are specifically designed for groups to play as social experiences. Teams of up to six friends freely roam and explore virtual worlds together while relying on each other to succeed.

Sandbox VR is now operating in over 40 global locations and expanding rapidly. With 18 locations launched in the last twelve months, each 5,000+ sq ft with at least 4 holodecks in which guests experience the virtual worlds, Sandbox VR is the fastest-growing location-based VR startup in the world.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else. Sandbox VR is now operating in over 40 locations across seven countries and expanding rapidly. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with an office in Hong Kong. Sandbox VR’s latest round has raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.