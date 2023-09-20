LIBERTY GLOBAL WILL REOPEN ITS OFFER AS A SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT ON 22 SEPTEMBER 2023

DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Global plc (Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is pleased to announce today that, during the mandatory reopening period of its voluntary public takeover bid for all the shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (Telenet) (the Offer) by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Liberty Global Belgium Holding B.V. (the Offeror), which closed on 13 September 2023, it received acceptances for 3,164,944 Telenet shares1. These acceptances, together with the Telenet shares already held by the Offeror and Telenet, represent 96.26% of the total shares issued by Telenet.

Payment of the offer price for the Telenet shares tendered during the mandatory reopening period (EUR 21.00 per share after deduction of the EUR 1.00 gross dividend approved by Telenet’s ordinary general meeting of 26 April 2023 and paid on 5 May 2023) will take place on the payment date, 21 September 2023.

Following the payment date, the Offeror will reopen the Offer as a simplified squeeze-out bid2 (the Simplified Squeeze-Out), subject to the same financial conditions as the Offer.

The Simplified Squeeze-Out will open at 9:00am CET on 22 September 2023 and will close at 4.00pm CET on 13 October 2023 (the Simplified Squeeze-Out Period). Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer will be able to accept the Offer during the Simplified Squeeze-Out Period.

The results of the Simplified Squeeze-Out will be announced on or before 20 October 2023. Shares not tendered by the end of the Simplified Squeeze-Out Period will be deemed to have automatically transferred to the Offeror at the end of the Simplified Squeeze-Out Period, and the funds required to pay the bid price for such non-tendered shares will be deposited with the Deposit and Consignment Office.

On 13 October 2023, at the end of the Simplified Squeeze-Out Period, all Telenet shares will be delisted from Euronext Brussels.

The prospectus, approved in English and translated into Dutch and French, the response memorandum, approved in Dutch and translated into English and French, the independent expert report, available in English, and the acceptance forms, available in English, Dutch and French, are available on the following websites:

https://shareholder-offer.be/en/, a microsite dedicated to the Offer which is also accessible via (www.telenetgroup.be) and LG plc (https://www.libertyglobal.com/investors/telenet/)

www.bnpparibasfortis.be/epargneretplacer (in French and in English) and www.bnpparibasfortis.be/sparenenbeleggen (in Dutch and in English)

U.S. shareholders may email ir@libertyglobal.com to request a copy of the prospectus.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks, and currently provide over 85 million* connections across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the United Kingdom, VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Slovakia. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Liberty Global’s consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7 billion, while the VodafoneZiggo JV and the VMO2 JV generate combined annual revenue of more than $17 billion.**

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, AtlasEdge and the Formula E racing series.

* Represents aggregate consolidated and 50% owned non-consolidated fixed and mobile subscribers. Includes wholesale mobile connections of the VMO2 JV and B2B fixed subscribers of the VodafoneZiggo JV.

** Revenue figures above are provided based on full year 2022 Liberty Global consolidated results (excluding revenue from Poland) and the combined as reported full year 2022 results for the VodafoneZiggo JV and full year 2022 U.S. GAAP results for the VMO2 JV.

Telenet, the VMO2 JV, the VodafoneZiggo JV and Sunrise UPC deliver mobile services as mobile network operators. Virgin Media Ireland delivers mobile services as a mobile virtual network operator through third-party networks.

Liberty Global plc is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols “LBTYA”, “LBTYB” and “LBTYK”.

Liberty Global Belgium Holding is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Global plc, and is a private limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com

Investor Relations: Corporate Communications: Michael Bishop +44 20 8483 6246 Matt Beake +44 20 8483 6215

