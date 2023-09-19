Everwise Credit Union Leverages Constellation Digital Banking To Support Successful Brand Conversion and Deliver Enhanced Member Experience

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading cloud-native digital banking services provider Constellation Digital Partners (Constellation) announced it was instrumental in supporting Everwise Credit Union (Everwise), formerly known as Teachers Credit Union (TCU), successfully transition its digital banking experience to the Everwise brand powered by the Constellation Digital Banking platform. As part of the brand change, Everwise members were introduced to Constellation’s newly enhanced online and mobile banking experience.

Teachers Credit Union, Indiana’s largest credit union, rebranded itself as Everwise this summer to better reflect its mission to empower and serve all people in its more than 50 locations throughout Indiana and southwest Michigan.

"We actually began working with Constellation at the very start, when a small group of like-minded credit unions came together to brainstorm how we could change the trajectory of our online banking futures,” said Dan Rousseve, CIO for Everwise. “Frustrated by our then current solutions’ limitations, we quickly realized that what we really needed was a way to take control of our own future and innovation roadmaps. Constellation has helped us to do just that."

The first institution to implement Constellation’s Digital Banking solution, Everwise has seen engaged, active users increase by 20% since launching its new digital banking experience in June 2022. During the credit union’s recent brand transition, online and mobile banking played a key role in communicating to members that they would continue to receive the same high-level service they had come to expect. The Constellation Digital Banking platform helped Everwise ensure this level of consistency while de-risking the conversion process, allowing the credit union to introduce more “on demand” features to its members quickly and seamlessly.

“We have been very satisfied with the success of our recent brand transition and the performance of the Constellation Digital Banking platform,” said Sharri Tafelski, Vice President of Deposit Operations at Everwise. “During the conversion, it was critical for us to feel confident in what we were implementing and know that we could manage the conversion with minimal interruptions for our members. Constellation helped us achieve both, and we look forward to continuing to provide our membership with new, innovative services that best support their financial goals and wellbeing.”

“From its inception, Everwise has built a strong reputation for putting its members first and investing in innovation in order to meet their needs, so it was critical that this commitment to service carry over to the new brand,” said Kris Kovacs, Founder and CEO of Constellation. “The Constellation Digital Banking platform was designed to put credit unions in the driver's seat and provide them more control over the delivery of advanced products and services to their members -- without the typical costs and associated time commitments – all of which played a key role in supporting Everwise’s successful rebranding initiative.”

About Everwise Credit Union

Everwise Credit Union is Indiana’s largest Credit Union with nearly $5 billion in assets, over 50 branches throughout Indiana and southwest Michigan, and more than 300,000 members. Everwise offers traditional financial services including checking, savings, mortgages, and credit cards, as well as non-traditional services, such as investments. Since its founding in 1931, Everwise has focused on making a positive impact on its members and the community. For more information, visit everwisecu.com.

About Constellation

Constellation Digital Partners is a leading provider of digital banking solutions that enable credit unions to deliver a unique and customized digital banking experience to their members. Constellation’s patented, open development platform allows credit unions to pursue innovative fintech services at the pace of their individual digital strategy. For more information, visit www.constellation.coop.