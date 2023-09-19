Desktop Metal Releases Video Showcasing How BMW Group Uses ExOne Binder Jetting Technology to Virtually Eliminate Emissions at its Landshut Light Metal Foundry

Eric Bader, Managing Director of ExOne, a Desktop Metal Company, stands behind a cylinder head that was produced with the help of a 6-cylinder water jacket core that was binder jet 3D printed on the ExOne Exerial system. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing (AM) technologies for mass production, today released a video showcasing how the BMW Group uses ExOne binder jet 3D printers for the serial production of casted powertrain components.

ExOne and the BMW Group have been working together for more than 20 years on project development. The automaker uses four ExOne Exerial binder jet 3D printing systems for serial production of water jacket cores used for metalcasting, with two more systems slated for delivery. When combined with a microwave, a desanding station, and a fully automated conveyor system, the complete Exerial system runs high-speed 24/7 production and delivers high-accuracy parts. Take a look Inside the pioneering AM journey of ExOne and BMW at TeamDM.com/BMW.

In binder jetting, an industrial printhead selectively deposits a binder into a bed of powder materials — such as sand, metal, or ceramic — creating a solid part one thin layer at a time. When used for sand casting, the sand part is removed and assembled into a mold package used for casting molten metal. Binder jet 3D printing technology is widely viewed as a desirable and sustainable production method, largely because of its high speed, low waste and cost, as well as material flexibility.

