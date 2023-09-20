Marriott Vacations Worldwide Ranked No. 1 on Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has been ranked No. 1 on Newsweek’s list of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has been ranked No. 1 on Newsweek’s list of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023.

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newsweek today announced Marriott Vacations Worldwide, a leader in leisure travel with a portfolio of trusted, globally recognized travel brands and vacation clubs, has been ranked first on Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, along with being named No. 1 in hospitality and No. 1 most respected Company. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research Company.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide received the recognition, based on associate surveys around employee satisfaction and sentiment, for creating a workplace where associates feel respected, inspired, and appreciated, and are at the center of the business model.

“As an organization that believes we are better together, we are incredibly honored to top this list of distinguished companies,” said John Geller, president and chief executive officer of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. “Our associates are at the heart of everything we do. This recognition is a testament to our associates and their passion in what they do to deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our Owners, members, and guests.”

Employee sentiments and emotions indicating how they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization’s success were analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces. According to Marriott Vacations Worldwide survey results, the top reasons associates love working for the Company include the caring culture, benefits and discounts, and a commitment to each other, Owners, members and guests. Additionally, the Company’s work environment topped the list for offering flexibility, inclusivity, and fostering a rewarding, and fun work environment that enriches associates’ lives and improves the communities in which they live and work.

"Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership,” said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. “The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love.”

With more than 20,000 global associates around the world, Marriott Vacations Worldwide believes in living life to the fullest, and that includes a fulfilling career. To learn more about working at Marriott Vacations Worldwide, visit Marriott Vacations Worldwide Careers.

For the full list, visit Newsweek's 2023 Most Loved Workplaces.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from Company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every Company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation Company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research Company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.