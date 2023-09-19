Monarch Landscape Companies Acquires Environmental Designs, Inc.

DENVER & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Los Angeles-based Monarch Landscape Companies (“Monarch”), a leading national provider of high-quality commercial landscaping services, announced today the acquisition of Environmental Designs, Inc. (“EDI”), a full-service commercial landscape company based in Brighton, Colorado, with additional locations in Loveland and Castle Rock.

Environmental Designs, founded in 1989 by Shawn Ryan, provides commercial-landscape maintenance and enhancements, arbor-care services, sustainable landscape management, and snow and ice removal across the greater Denver metropolitan area. EDI primarily serves the commercial real estate, HOA and apartment, and class A corporate office end markets, as well as retail and healthcare properties.

“We’re excited to welcome the Environmental Designs team to the Monarch family,” said Brian Helgoe, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Monarch. “Shawn and his team have built a strong culture focused on serving employees and customers. They are great operators and, together with our existing operations in Colorado, we have added density in a critical geography consistent with our strategy of becoming a major player in existing and new markets.”

“On behalf of the entire EDI team, we’re incredibly excited to join Monarch and contribute to the strong momentum of the business,” added Environmental Designs Founder and President Shawn Ryan, who will serve as Regional Vice President. Shawn Ryan and other members of the EDI team remain meaningful investors in the combined platform.

Within Colorado, Monarch will continue to scale its existing business, creating specialized operations serving the commercial and municipal end markets. Shawn Ryan will oversee Monarch’s commercial operations in the state.

EDI represents the fourth acquisition for Monarch since Audax Private Equity invested in the company in 2022. Previous acquisitions include Houston-based Texscape Services, which expanded Monarch’s footprint into the Texas market, as well as Sunrise Landscape and Premiere Lawn Service, based in Livermore, Calif., and Lynnwood, Wash., respectively. Monarch will continue to aggressively pursue its strategy of partnering with other companies both within its existing markets and in new geographies while focusing on its mission of being the leading landscaping company for both customers and employees.

ABOUT MONARCH

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., Monarch Landscape Companies is a leading provider of highly proactive commercial landscaping services across the Western United States and continues to expand into new markets. The company is committed to be the best place to work as a landscape professional and distinguishes itself through the breadth of its offering, high-touch customer service, and its reputation for ensuring landscape services add value to its customers’ businesses. For more information, please visit www.monarchlandscape.com.