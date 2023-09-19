50-Provider FQHC Significantly Reduces Patient No-Show Rate by Implementing healow No-Show Prediction AI Model

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Total Health Care, Inc., a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Baltimore, Maryland, is successfully leveraging the healow® no-show prediction AI model to improve patient care, reduce missed appointments, and ultimately increase revenue outcomes.

Total Health Care provides primary care — including dental, behavioral health, podiatry, pharmacy services, and more — to nearly 30,000 patients throughout Metropolitan Baltimore, many of whom are at or below the 200% poverty line.

By identifying which patients are at a higher risk of missing appointments, Total Health Care can proactively reach out to those patients to remind them of or reschedule their appointments. Missed appointments are a significant challenge for healthcare providers, leading to lost revenue and result in negative health outcomes for patients. With the healow no-show prediction AI model, Total Health Care has reported:

A significant decrease in the no-show rate of high-risk no-show patients by 34%

An additional 309 appointments in 45 days from reduced no-shows

“Missed appointments are a significant challenge to overcome. When the pandemic hit, digitization and optimizing systems became a priority for our organization,” said Marceé J. White, MD, FAAP, chief medical officer of Total Health Care. “As an FQHC, the healow no-show prediction AI model helps us streamline the identification and outreach process to patients likely to miss their appointment. It provides us with an opportunity to increase our patient volume, deliver quality care, and improve efficiencies for the staff.”

Using AI and machine learning, the healow no-show prediction model can help practices identify patients with a high no-show probability with 90% accuracy.

Once patients with a high no-show probability are identified, practices can utilize eClinicalMessenger to manage outreach efforts with voice messages, secure text messages, and email reminders.

With healow Open Access ® , practices can publish open, cancelled, and last-minute rescheduled appointment slots on the practice website to avoid revenue loss, acquire new patients, and limit their waitlist.

, practices can publish open, cancelled, and last-minute rescheduled appointment slots on the practice website to avoid revenue loss, acquire new patients, and limit their waitlist. Using healow CHECK-IN™ and healow Payment Services™ makes the pre-visit process convenient and efficient, further reducing the rate of no-shows. These contactless solutions allow patients to check in to their appointment and pay their copay from the comfort of home.

“We are excited to see Total Health Care implement the healow no-show prediction AI model to improve its overall impact on patient care,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “We strive to deliver FQHC’s like Total Health Care the highest quality of care to their patients and community. The introduction of the no-show model will ultimately reduce the cost of healthcare and encourage better patient outcomes."

About Total Health Care

Total Health Care, Inc. is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to caring for everyone in our community—especially those who are most in need. Total Health Care is one of Maryland’s largest minority-run, nonprofit, tax-exempt community health centers and annually cares for nearly 30,000 patients throughout Metropolitan Baltimore —many at or below the 200% poverty line. For more information, visit www.totalhealthcare.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.