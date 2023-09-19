Harness the Power of Dynamic Pricing with Earnix’s New Guidewire Marketplace App

SAN MATEO, Calif. & RAMAT GAN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Earnix announced that Earnix’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to Guidewire PolicyCenter Cloud users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Earnix Price-It is a dynamic pricing and rating solution infused with industry-leading data science and backed by artificial intelligence and analytical modeling. Insurers can quickly create prices and personalized product offers that account for a wide variety of customer risk factors, while aligning to company strategies and goals. Insurers can also monitor deployed rates and adapt pricing strategies in real time. With visibility into both real-time and overall performance, insurers can generate impactful offerings that meet changing customer demands.

Earnix’s Accelerator for Rating and Pricing enables insurers to:

Establish a real-time, bi-directional connection between Guidewire and Earnix to reduce manual labor and improve productivity;

Accelerate time-to-market speed with price changes in less than 30 minutes and rate creation and deployment in less than 72 hours; and

Improve profitability with more accurate rates and responsive rate changes, along with more personalized offers for customers.

Earnix Price-It also includes in-platform modeling capabilities, allowing insurers to understand the impact their decisions and rates will have before the offer is put into the marketplace.

“The collaborative effort between Earnix and Guidewire is designed to facilitate faster adoption and increased ongoing performance of our shared offerings,” said Dror Pockard, Chief Strategy Officer, Earnix. “Integrating Earnix Price-It with PolicyCenter expedites time-to-value by reducing implementation time and costs, while accelerating insurers’ speed-to-market in updating prices and products, and testing products in the market.”

“Congratulations to Earnix on the release of its new PolicyCenter app,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “Alone, Guidewire’s technology empowers our customers to innovate and grow in a demanding market. When integrated with Earnix, our mutual customers can further innovate by capitalizing on new market opportunities and grow profitably, thanks to agile product design, rating, and pricing.”

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical composable and cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting, product personalization and telematics. These fully integrated solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. It has been innovating for insurers and banks since 2001 with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 185 solution partners providing over 215 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

