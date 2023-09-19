University of Wyoming Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as All-In-One Solution to Serve Approximately 12,000 Students Systemwide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Wyoming, located in Laramie, Wyoming, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as an all-in-one solution video content management system to serve approximately 12,000 students at its main and subsidiary campuses, as well as students in its distance degree and certificate programs. YuJa will replace VidGrid, its former video platform, which phased out its education offering.

The institution was seeking a user-friendly Video Platform that could be used by faculty, staff, and students to record, upload, share, store, manage, and organize video content to meet the university’s needs. In addition, administrators wanted a solution that offered in-video quiz integration, captioning, a variety of content management tools, user support, and compatibility with existing solutions, including the Canvas Learning Management System. In addition to these features, the institution will benefit from comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and more, which will help enable success for instructors and students.

“Video has become an essential component of instruction at the University of Wyoming. It has been integral for nearly 30 years in delivering content to distance and campus students, both synchronously and asynchronously,” the institution’s RFP noted.

“YuJa’s implementation team is experienced in helping institutions of all sizes work through transitioning to a new platform,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re committed to providing the ed-tech tools colleges and universities need to provide high-quality video and media content that enriches instruction, and we’re excited for the University of Wyoming to experience YuJa’s robust functionalities.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING

Dedicated to providing quality instruction to students, conducting valuable research programs, and serving Wyoming through various educational and cultural programs, the University of Wyoming is the only accredited four-year school in a state of just over one-half million people. In all, more than 200 undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs of study are offered through eight colleges: Agriculture and Natural Resources, Arts and Sciences, Business, Education, Engineering and Applied Science, Health Sciences, Honors, and Law. The main campus is located in Laramie but extends learning opportunities through a variety of credit and non-credit outreach programs, including the University of Wyoming at Casper and classes offered through Wyoming's seven community colleges.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.