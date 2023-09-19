TuneIn Just Got a Little Sweeter for Skullcandy Users With Addition of “Hey TuneIn” Voice Assistant

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, today announced its partnership with Skullcandy and Native Voice in launching the “Hey TuneIn” Voice Assistant for fast and hands-free access to the TuneIn service using just voice control.

Simply by saying “Hey TuneIn,” listeners can access their favorite music, news, talk, and sports content, without having to lift a finger. This partnership combines the greatest global selection of audio content with dynamic voice-enabled AI to power a seamless and high-quality listening experience.

“Skullcandy devices are known for giving users the intimate experience of escaping into the world of sound, making them among the best ways to really experience audio content of any genre,” said Rich Stern CEO of TuneIn. “The Hey TuneIn voice assistant aims to take that listening experience to the next level. Listeners can easily switch back and forth between a college football game and music during halftime, without missing a beat.”

The voice controls for TuneIn on Skullcandy will also allow listeners to adjust the volume, get information about the station they are listening to, as well as stop and play content, all through the simple utterance of “Hey TuneIn.”

Skullcandy CIO Mark Hopkins said, “Skullcandy is happy to add TuneIn to the portfolio of assistants leveraging our hands-free voice technology. This is available out of the box to new customers and as a simple app update for our existing customers – delivering on the promise that your earbuds get better over time.”

Native Voice CEO & Founder John Goscha said, “TuneIn’s catalog of over 100,000 local AM/FM stations, plus live news, game-winning sports coverage, and music for every mood is unparalleled. We welcomed the challenge of designing and building a voice interface for TuneIn that embraces the incredible diversity of the catalog and makes it fast and easy for people on the go to find their perfect stream. "Hey TuneIn” harnesses the power of voice and AI to help users to explore everything TuneIn has to offer and enjoy it, hands-free, on the incredible range of Skullcandy Skull-iQ devices. We’re particularly excited about bringing live MLB, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula 1 to sports fanatics with TuneIn Premium subscriptions.”

Skullcandy Skull-iQ devices include: the Grind, Grind Fuel, Push Active and the new Crusher ANC 2, Rail and Rail ANC devices.

TuneIn is globally accessible in over 100+ countries and across more than 200 devices and vehicles.

For more information on TuneIn’s integration with Skullcandy and where to get a pair of Skull-iQ headphones visit https://www.skullcandy.com/skull-iq

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Skullcandy:

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is on a mission “to unleash the visceral power of music for all.” Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand features The Workshop, home of custom, limited-edition audio products designed by artists and partners and hand-printed using state-of-the-art digital technology and a personal touch. Skullcandy supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company’s website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

About Native Voice:

Native Voice builds conversational AIs for the world’s leading brands and make them available to consumers on its network of millions of devices. Users can get more done using just their voice to unlock multiple voice assistants, like Alexa and Siri, and the brands that are developing their own branded voice AIs, like iHeart and TuneIn. Founded in 2020 by John Goscha, Native Voice is the distribution solution for voice-enabled AI, delivering multi-voice connectivity via the Native Voice SDK, accessible across connected devices. Native Voice can also support those brands that do not already have a conversational AI experience with its design and build. To learn more about Native Voice, go to www.nativevoice.ai