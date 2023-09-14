ChowNow Partners with Boostly to Provide Integrated SMS Marketing to Restaurants

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boostly, the premier text marketing and feedback solution for restaurants, has announced its partnership with ChowNow, a platform for independent restaurants that provides a suite of operating and marketing tools, including branded mobile apps, commission-free online ordering, automated email marketing, and more. The Boostly and ChowNow integration enables ChowNow’s restaurant partners to drive more incremental revenue, increase customer retention, and generate more feedback and reviews through Boostly’s innovative SMS marketing platform.

According to recent research, restaurant customers who opt-in to text marketing spend $12-$15 more per transaction than customers who have not opted-in to a texting program.

“We love that ChowNow has focused on the success of independent restaurant owners. Both Boostly and ChowNow have always advocated for restaurants’ ability to control their customer data and relationships, so we’re thrilled to give ChowNow’s partners the opportunity to leverage their data for SMS marketing in ways that they haven’t had access to previously,” said Shane Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of Boostly.

Boostly provides unique competitive advantages compared to other text marketing companies such as:

Working seamlessly with the restaurant’s point of sale, online ordering, and phone system providers

Providing an entirely automated experience

Behavioral based texting, which sends unique content based on the customer’s interactions with the brand

Interactive and gamified texting that performs 10x better than traditional SMS messages

Collecting feedback on the customer experience to resolve issues in real time

About Boostly

Boostly is an SMS marketing system that works seamlessly with a restaurant's POS and online ordering systems. Boostly’s mission is to help local restaurant owners thrive by giving them the tools that they need to take control of their customer relationships and compete with big brands without breaking the bank. Boostly is backed by Y Combinator.

To learn more about Boostly, visit boostly.com.

About ChowNow

ChowNow helps independent restaurants thrive by connecting diners to an honest ordering solution. Their platform helps more than 20,000 local restaurants across North America sustainably grow their delivery and takeout business with streamlined online ordering technology, data insights and marketing services, all with zero commissions for restaurants and no hidden fees for diners. Founded in 2012, ChowNow has processed over 200 million online orders and saved restaurants $640 million in commission fees. For more information, visit chownow.com.