Aspinity Raises $5 Million Series B Funding to Bring Breakthrough AI/ML Technology to a Global Market

Aspinity, the leader in near-zero power AI solutions, today announced that it has closed $5 million in Series B funding from current investors Anzu Partners, Birchmere Ventures, Mountain State Capital and Riverfront Ventures. Growing Aspinity's total funding to more than $19 million, the round also includes new strategic investor and partner Unitrontech, a leading distributor of automotive semiconductors and key partner of leading automotive manufacturers.

Founded in 2015, Aspinity has taken a revolutionary new approach to power-conscious AI in the billions of devices that continuously analyze real-time sensor data. The company’s unique RAMP™ (Reconfigurable Analog Module Processor) technology platform merges the ultra-low power benefits of analog processing with the sophistication of machine learning and the versatility of software programmability. Aspinity’s first product, the AML100 analog machine learning core, enables always-on sensing solutions at near-zero power that accurately detect and inference from raw, analog sensor data. The AML100 keeps the MCU and other digital processors asleep until meaningful data are detected, focusing device power exclusively on information that truly matters. The software-programmable chip can address many different inferencing applications with Aspinity’s python-based software development kit that allows user-friendly development, testing, and verification of analog machine learning models.

Aspinity and Unitrontech aim to deliver high performance, near-zero power after-market and integrated AI solutions for automotive applications. For example, an always-on dashcam solution that leverages sensor fusion and AI to detect and record only the events that are important to the car owner (i.e., ignores sounds or vibrations external to and not related to the car). In this application, the AML100 can be programmed to detect impacts and intrusions in general, or to detect and alert to specific disturbances such as glass break.

“Our strategic partnership with Aspinity reinforces our commitment to providing the most innovative solutions to our automotive customers,” said Richard NamKoong, CEO, Unitrontech. “Automotive surveillance devices, such as dashcams, are gaining momentum in the automotive market, and we need to be able to sense, collect, and process data in unattended vehicles without draining the battery. The combination of Aspinity’s analog machine learning technology with our automotive solution expertise provides our customers with market-ready intelligent systems.”

“Aspinity’s technology enables the lowest power AI solutions,” said Tom Doyle, CEO and co-founder, Aspinity, Inc. “No other AI chip can interface directly with analog sensors and inference while the data are still in their native analog domain, keeping downstream computing resources focused solely on relevant data. This is the key to minimizing power consumption and to a future of ubiquitous AI systems. We are working with customers around the world to integrate this capability into home security systems, automobiles, and condition monitoring equipment. This investment allows us to collaborate with strong partners like Unitrontech and further develop our technology for new markets.”

About Aspinity

Aspinity is the world leader in the design and development of analog processing chips that enable near-zero power AI systems. The company’s cutting edge, analog machine learning (analogML) core consumes just 10’s of microamps and eliminates the wasteful high-power processing of non-meaningful data, dramatically improving battery life in smart home, IoT, consumer, industrial and medical applications.

To learn more about Aspinity, visit www.Aspinity.com. On Twitter: @aspinity.

About Unitrontech

Being a KOSDAQ-listed company in Korea, our expertise encompasses a wide range of global semiconductor and automotive IT component solutions. Our core focus revolves around automotive semiconductor solutions, collaborating with industry giants like Micron, Microchip, Ublox, and Delta. Our client portfolio encompasses automotive OEMs and a diverse array of IT companies.

With our extensive background in delivering semiconductor component solutions, we are actively engaged in the development of autonomous driving solutions. We are participants in national projects such as the Autonomous Driving Computing Module, leveraging our wealth of experience to drive innovation. With technology as our driving force, we are enthusiastic about exploring opportunities in the Autonomous Mobility sector as well as AIoT. Our aim is to harness our accumulated technological expertise to push the boundaries of the industry forward.

To learn more about Unitrontech, visit http://unitrontech.com.