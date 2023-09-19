tru Independence Launches $165 Million Independent Advisory Firm 44 North Capital

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tru Independence, (“tru”) a $10.5 billion and growing national independent advisory platform for investment professionals, today announced its partnership with 44 North Capital (“44 North”), supporting the Vermont-based wirehouse breakaway.

The addition of 44 North to tru’s community of advisors marks the fifth team tru has partnered with year to date, totaling $2.1 billion. 44 North's selection of tru was significantly influenced by the firm's Experience As a Service (EAS) platform. The innovation of a platform focused on behavioral finance, fintech, and human talent was a differentiator for the team and, not only to elevate the client experience but also to drive growth.

“The addition of 44 North to the tru advisory community is another great example of our appeal to growth-centric, advisors,” said Amit Dogra, President and Chief Innovation Officer of tru. “Jon and the team at 44 North were looking for solutions that were forward looking, innovative and made the complex business of being an advisory firm simple. tru View provided that for the team and we are excited to be a part of their continued success.”

The 44 North team, led by Founder and Managing Partner, Jonathan Landry, CPFA®, CFP®, embodies a client-centric, service-first approach to wealth management. Landry spent the past 12 years at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management as part of the Wheel Landry Group. A former NHL defenseman, Landry places strong emphasis on working as a team unit to provide the highest standard of care for 44 North’s clients.

"Launching 44 North marks the beginning of an exciting journey,” said Landry. “Having a partner like tru just as focused on the client experience as we are, makes us confident that we will be able to provide more services than before and a better overall experience for our clients.”

Landry was recognized by Forbes as one of its Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors and also listed among its Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2023. He is joined at 44 North by Lexie Forest, CFP®, Director of Financial Management and Planning, a former colleague from the Wheel Landry Group. Forest brings more than a decade of industry experience, including almost four years spent as a financial advisor. The team is supported by Billie Crane, Senior Associate, Client Service, who plays a pivotal role in ensuring that 44 North delivers personalized solutions to meet its clients’ goals.

"The trust John and his team have placed in us is a privilege, emphasizing the distinctive value of our platform, technology and human talent we have curated to support entrepreneurial advisors,” added Craig Stuvland, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of tru. “There’s a clear alignment of values between our two firms, which further solidifies the promise of this partnership.”

tru’s flagship annual advisor conference, Canvas 2023, is scheduled to take place in Phoenix, Arizona from October 18-20th. It serves as a forum for tru advisors from across the nation to share best practices, innovative ideas, and investment strategies and processes that have the potential to shape the future of their firms.

About tru Independence

Founded in 2014, tru Independence is a leader in delivering independence optimized to established RIAs and breakaway advisors seeking to grow their business efficiently and effectively. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, tru Independence is a service delivery firm that creates a unique experience for advisors through the combination of behavioral finance, fintech and human capital. The breadth and depth of this expertise allows advisors to focus on client services, while tru focuses on being a fiduciary, growth and service excellence partner. For more information, please visit www.tru-ind.com

Independence Optimized.℠