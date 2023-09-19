24 Hour Fitness Selects Kalibrate as Location Intelligence Partner

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--24 Hour Fitness, one of the largest fitness center operators in the U.S., has selected Kalibrate to serve as its location intelligence partner. This engagement will include a combination of customized analytics and software that will support 24 Hour Fitness in its real estate decision-making processes.

“As we seek deeper insights into how to best position our clubs in support of our membership, it was important that we identify a firm with demonstrated domain expertise that could serve as a trusted advisor and strategic partner to us.” said Mark Chau, Senior Director of Real Estate and Capital Strategy for 24 Hour Fitness. “After a comprehensive review of location intelligence vendors, it was clear that Kalibrate was the best fit for our needs. We appreciate the customized approach that they employ in their modeling processes, and the robust yet transparent nature of their forecasting tools.”

All custom analytics developed on behalf of 24 Hour Fitness will be deployed within Kalibrate’s proprietary SaaS platform – Kalibrate Location Intelligence (“KLI”). “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Mark and team in support of 24 Hour Fitness, a market leader in the fitness sector,” said Matt Montgomery, Managing Director at Kalibrate. “Our team will work collaboratively with 24 Hour Fitness to build upon their pre-existing data-driven strategy, unlocking additional insights that can help them to make more informed market planning decisions moving forward.”

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 35 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com.

About Kalibrate

Kalibrate is a global location intelligence firm that specializes in supporting clients seeking actionable insights into questions relating to place, price, and promotion. The company’s customized analytics solutions consist of leading software platforms, consulting services, and proprietary datasets. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, Kalibrate actively serves companies across industry in over 70 countries through office locations in the US, Canada, Japan, India, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.kalibrate.com.