LogRhythm Announces Partnership with Novacoast to Enhance Security Services Through Axon

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, today announced its partnership with Novacoast, a cybersecurity, identity and access company specializing in managed security, engineering, development, and advisory services. This partnership marks a significant milestone as Novacoast becomes the first LogRhythm Axon service provider to provide level one and level two analyst services and custom content for the cloud-native SaaS SIEM platform. LogRhythm is also taking a strategic step forward by transitioning its own security operations to the new Axon platform.

Novacoast, a long-standing partner of LogRhythm since 2015, has a proven track record of managing Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and delivering tailored security solutions. With this strategic partnership, Novacoast will co-manage key aspects of LogRhythm’s internal security operations on the Axon platform.

Other key benefits of this partnership include:

Detection Engineering Expertise : Novacoast brings a wealth of expertise in threat detection to the partnership, having developed a repository of analytics content for the new platform, honed to defend LogRhythm and its customers from cyberthreats. Both LogRhythm and Novacoast continually develop analytic content, bolstering the platform’s ability to identify and counteract malicious actors, and reducing the time to detect and respond to threats.

: Novacoast brings a wealth of expertise in threat detection to the partnership, having developed a repository of analytics content for the new platform, honed to defend LogRhythm and its customers from cyberthreats. Both LogRhythm and Novacoast continually develop analytic content, bolstering the platform’s ability to identify and counteract malicious actors, and reducing the time to detect and respond to threats. Shared Knowledge: Novacoast actively shares insights on the evolving threat landscape as well as detection content. This collaborative approach allows the Novacoast service offering to evolve with a continually expanding repository of available content, benefiting a wide range of users and customers.

"LogRhythm's migration to the Axon platform is a testament to our confidence in the new platform to protect both us and our customers in a continually evolving threat landscape," said Andrew Hollister, Chief Information Security Officer at LogRhythm. "Our partnership with Novacoast in delivering services on the new platform furthers our mission of empowering security teams. Axon provides a highly intuitive experience that enables security teams to cut through the noise and get the visibility they need to secure their environments. With Novacoast’s expertise and Axon’s advanced capabilities we are confident in providing unparalleled security coverage for our organization and our customers."

Axon's cloud-native architecture offers LogRhythm the agility and scalability required to handle massive amounts of data, providing real-time insights and alerts for quicker response times. The Axon platform acts as a single pane of glass, offering an intuitive dashboard for streamlined management and reporting, and out-of-the-box support for an extensive range of on-prem and cloud data sources. By harnessing Axon's capabilities, LogRhythm also aims to protect a wide spectrum of customers, including those utilizing Azure, Google Cloud and AWS services.

"Today's rapidly evolving threat landscape demands a solution as agile as Axon," said Jonathan Poon, Chief Security Officer of Novacoast. “Our partnership’s success lies in our shared dedication to proactive security solutions. With LogRhythm's transition to Axon, we are embracing a new era of security protection, guaranteeing rapid responses to emerging threats."

For more information about LogRhythm's partnership with Novacoast, please visit the LogRhythm partner page or register to attend the upcoming Cybersecurity Summit in Scottsdale, AZ from October 1 – October 3, 2023.

About Novacoast, Inc.

Novacoast is an international cybersecurity company specializing in IT services and software development. With a 27-year history in the industry, Novacoast has built and maintains IT security solutions for some of the world’s largest private and public organizations. Our team is comprised of hundreds of specialists with backgrounds in IT advisory, development and engineering, and managed services. Together, we are committed to identifying unique ways to improve the productivity and security posture of our customers.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.

With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.