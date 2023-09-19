ChoiceSpine® Announces Standalone Indication for Blackhawk® Ti 3D Printed Cervical Spacer System

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChoiceSpine LLC, a privately held spinal device company held by Altus Capital Partners in Knoxville, TN, is pleased to announce today that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the Blackhawk® Ti 3D Printed Cervical Spacer System with standalone clearance. Blackhawk® Ti utilizes preassembled integrated anchor technology with a proven cam-locking mechanism. Featuring BioBond® 3D Printed Titanium porous structure, Blackhawk® Ti is available in two anatomical footprints with significant room for graft material and large lateral windows for enhanced visual confirmation.

The expanded indication of the Blackhawk® Ti Standalone Cervical Spacer System to a preexisting lineup of world-class ChoiceSpine solutions comes with great industry enthusiasm. Recognized for providing excellent products to improve people's lives through a positive customer experience, the company promotes product features unique to the industry. ChoiceSpine is eager to release the Blackhawk® Ti Standalone Cervical Spacer System with expanded indications into the market.

“The Blackhawk® Ti Standalone Cervical Spacer System provides excellent intra and post-operative results for my patients requiring the anterior cervical approach,” said Dr. Anders Cohen, DO, Lead Design Surgeon. “The wide variety of implant footprints and profiles allows for restoration of disc height and optimal sagittal balancing. Furthermore, what sets the Blackhawk® Ti apart from others is the simplicity of the implant design with its integrated bone anchors and instrumentation that help reduce surgery time by decreasing the number of steps in the procedure.”

“The expanded indication of the Blackhawk® Ti Standalone Cervical Spacer System is the natural progression for the product platform,” states Steve Ainsworth, PhD, ChoiceSpine’s Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology. “Blackhawk® Ti is the first to market a 3D printed system that utilizes preassembled integrated anchor technology. Blackhawk® Ti is just one of ChoiceSpine’s numerous 3D printed titanium fusion solutions. This standalone clearance is an excellent example of how ChoiceSpine brings technically superior spinal devices to the market and does Spine the Right Way℠.”

The Blackhawk® Ti Standalone Cervical Spacer System includes:

ChoiceSpine’s proprietary 3D printed BioBond ® technology

technology Preassembled integrated anchor technology

Large open space for bone graft containment & maximum visualization

6° lordotic and convex profile configurations available

Simultaneous, single-step anchor deployment

External locking indication for easy confirmation

ChoiceSpine offers a variety of surgeon-focused product lines designed to be safe, efficient, and easy to use. By focusing on a collaborative team approach with physicians and industry partners, ChoiceSpine continues to deliver upon product commitments, maintain cutting-edge research and development, and bring technically superior products to the forefront of the spinal implant industry. For more information, please visit www.choicespine.com.

Altus Capital Partners is a private equity firm that controls investments in middle-market manufacturing businesses. Our exclusive focus on manufacturing gives us a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges companies face in the sector. We utilize a patient, thoughtful investment approach and seek to partner with the management teams of our operating companies to achieve growth. For more information, please visit www.altuscapitalpartners.com.