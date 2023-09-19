Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Arm Holdings plc’s ADR Programme

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Arm Holdings plc (“Arm”) to act as depositary bank for its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of Arm’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “ADRs”) representing its ordinary shares.

Arm’s ADR Programme has been established in connection with a US$5.2 billion IPO of its ADRs, priced at US$51 per ADR. The ADRs are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ARM”. Each ADR represents one ordinary share.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “I am delighted that Citi has been selected by Arm as its ADR depositary for this listing. There has been widespread interest in Arm’s Nasdaq listing and today’s announcement is a testament to the confidence in Citi’s platforms to provide the highest quality ADR services to investors.”

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 67 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries, and investors.

For more information on Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions, and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi