Askey Adopts VicOne xZETA Automotive Cybersecurity Solution to Help Accelerate Time-to-Market with 5G Connected Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) Product Vulnerability Management

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced that Askey, a global provider of network communications and electronics manufacturing, has implemented the VicOne xZETA Vulnerability scanning and SBOM management tool in the development process of its connected vehicle devices that combine onboard unit (OBU), roadside unit (RSU), and cloud-based advanced technologies for smart transportation.

Askey 5G C-V2X OBU is a key for external communications in connected cars, keeping vehicle data and user identity safe from cyber threats. This innovative 5G C-V2X OBU and RSU system enables real-time and precise transmission of vehicle position, road conditions, and signal information to traffic control systems. Through exchanging real-time information, it smartly adjusts priority traffic signals, proactively clearing traffic and cutting accidents. To date, Askey has supplied over a million OBUs to tier-one global automakers, cementing its role as a provider of telematics solutions. Askey’s global footprint spans North and South America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan and China, with leading automakers and tier-one suppliers.

“The impact of cyber-attacks is significant to both automakers and users including remotely disabling vehicle functions, crashing the system, or taking unauthorized control of the vehicle and car owner's personal information,” said Terence Wang, a director of VicOne product management. “xZETA fully automates the vulnerability scanning and management process enabling Askey to proactively identify undisclosed and known exploitable vulnerabilities quickly and easily.”

“Automotive cybersecurity is far from simple as hackers will attack from all angles, so it requires a comprehensive, all-encompassing approach and a specialized knowledge,” said YC Change, a senior director at Askey Automotive Product Unit. "VicOne’s xZETA system delivers almost immediate results, accelerating our product development efficiency. Most recently, we went from vulnerability scan to patch deployment in just two weeks, which is a major improvement from the previous six months. This enables Askey to continue driving innovation, reshaping the future of intelligent transportation for safer and smarter mobility.”

Through xZETA’s patent pending VicOne Vulnerability Impact Rating (VVIR) technology, external and internal insights are integrated to prioritize high-risk vulnerabilities. This empowers Askey to swiftly identify and address high-risk issues and formulate corresponding strategies. The complete information feeds back into Threat and Risk Assessment (TARA) results, ensuring alignment with the ISO21434 process while maintaining a continuous monitoring spirit.

According to Patrick Lu, a senior manager at Askey Automotive Product Unit, “VicOne xZETA adds value to our quality management, allowing us to avoid human biases in choosing between “not fix” or “good fix.” Now, with xZETA, we may assess the severity of vulnerabilities from a more neutral angle, instead of a subjective viewpoint.”

About Askey

Founded in 1989, Askey Computer Corp. specializes in creating solutions and ecosystems for those who want the best in smart connected environments. Askey has been the preferred carrier-grade solution partner for communications providers, major telecom operators and consumer product providers worldwide. To learn more, please visit: https://www.askey.com/.

About VicOne

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro's 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit: https://www.vicone.com/.

