Lincoln Financial Group partners with UNCF to launch a scholar development program

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group’s (NYSE: LNC) Lincoln Financial Foundation and UNCF (United Negro College Fund) have partnered to establish the UNCF Lincoln Financial Scholars Program – a competitive career development program, focused on students studying at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The program was developed as part of Lincoln’s steadfast commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and its 8 Actions to support racial justice and equity.

Lincoln Financial Group and the Lincoln Financial Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm, have a rich tradition of corporate social responsibility, giving and enhancing the quality of life in local communities. Aligning with the Foundation’s focus areas of education, human services and financial wellness, the UNCF Lincoln Financial Scholars Program invests in students’ education while setting a foundation for strong financial futures.

After receiving more than 250 applications, the program launched this month with a cohort of 30 college juniors and seniors. In alignment with UNCF’s professional competency development goals of academic empowerment, professional identity development, presentation and networking strength, career planning and relationship building, students will engage in curriculum to develop skills and knowledge to support a successful transition from college to their careers.

“ It is a privilege to play a role in providing deserving students with the opportunity for equal access to develop and prepare for their professional next steps,” said Allison Green Johnson, chief diversity officer and president of the Lincoln Financial Foundation, Lincoln Financial Group. “ Through our Foundation’s ongoing commitment to foster positive change and in partnership with UNCF, we have built a distinctive, rigorous and competitive career development program that will be instrumental in cultivating the next generation of talent.”

Over the course of the fall 2023 semester, students will participate in live webinars with experienced moderators and guest speakers, complete self-paced learning and network with industry professionals and fellow scholars. Upon completion of the program, students will receive a Lincoln Scholar designation, program certificate and up to $3,000 scholarship toward their spring 2024 semester.

“ The UNCF Lincoln Financial Scholars Program is another great example of the strength of our partnerships as we focus on eliminating barriers and championing the success of college graduates,” said Larry A. Griffith, executive vice president, programs and student services, UNCF. “ We are excited to support the journey of this inaugural class, as we invest in their futures.”

Participants were selected by UNCF’s Scholarship Review Team, following the June 23 to August 15 application period, with honors designations and coursework, leadership and volunteer experience considered, in addition to essay review and eligibility:

Enrolled in an HBCU

Minimum 2.7 cumulative GPA, 3.0 in major

Classified as college junior or senior for the 2023-2024 academic year

Open to all majors; business, communications, IT and related fields are preferred

ABOUT LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $299.2 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance as of June 30, 2023. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

ABOUT UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.