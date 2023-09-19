SoundHound AI Appoints PwC as Auditor

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective September 13, 2023. PwC replaces the Company's former auditor, Armanino LLP.

The appointment of PwC was made by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of SoundHound AI, Inc.

As a result of the new appointment, PwC will review the Company's third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and audit the Company's consolidated financial statements for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Please refer to the company's 8-K filings on August 4 and September 13 for more information.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic Interaction™, a real-time, multimodal customer service interface. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses. www.soundhound.com.