Payoneer and Airbnb Expand Long-Term Relationship to Allow Hosts in Additional Countries to Get Paid in Local Currency

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally, has extended and expanded its strategic partnership with Airbnb. Payoneer is a preferred payment provider for Airbnb across multiple countries, enabling Hosts to get paid quickly and locally.

Payoneer’s platform connects businesses around the world through a scaled infrastructure and a global, resilient network of bank partners. This not only allows Airbnb Hosts in such locations to get paid locally but also to access and spend funds in a variety of ways, among other benefits.

Payoneer offers a range of financial services including global payouts in over 190 countries and territories and access to a Payoneer Account to view and manage transactions, including payments, point-of-sale purchases, and withdrawals. This includes loading funds received directly onto their Payoneer Commercial Mastercard, a corporate debit card that supports cash flow management, expense tracking, offers rewards, and more.

“As payment provider for Airbnb, our decade-long collaboration highlights the value of Payoneer’s unparalleled global reach and our ability to connect people at scale through one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing travel marketplaces,” said Ya Wen, SVP of Americas at Payoneer.

“Payoneer has been a flexible and responsive provider supporting us with a resilient platform, expansive infrastructure, and extensive capabilities in emerging markets where we see high-growth opportunities,” said Sunny Walia, Head of Payments Partnerships and Economics Airbnb.

To learn more about how Payoneer supports Airbnb and other clients, please visit: https://www.payoneer.com/industries/vacation-rental-hosts/.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Payoneer, may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Payoneer’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future volume, revenue, transaction cost and adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Payoneer and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (2) the possibility that Payoneer may be adversely affected by geopolitical and other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (3) Payoneer’s estimates of its financial performance; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings; and (5) other risks and uncertainties set forth in Payoneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and future reports that Payoneer may file with the SEC from time to time. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Payoneer does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.