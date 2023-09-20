E.SUN Partners with Yulon Motor on Taiwan’s First Biodiversity Sustainability-linked Loan

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E.SUN Bank has announced its support for Yulon Motor with one of the very first sustainability-linked loan in Taiwan to address biodiversity and climate issues. With a loan volume of NTD 1 billion, this loan includes key performance indicators related to biodiversity, incentivizing Yulon Motor to restore Taiwan's native tree species. Other initiatives linked to the agreement include the reduction of greenhouse gas emission and the share of renewable energy generation. E.SUN encourages the company to incorporate both climate action and biodiversity conservation into its sustainable development strategies.

The climate and biodiversity-linked loan assesses a company's performance in climate action and also considers its investment in biodiversity conservation. E.SUN aims to encourage companies to adopt diverse sustainable actions and achieve both net-zero and nature-positive goals by 2050 through climate and biodiversity-linked loans. E.SUN provides Yulon Motor with sustainability consulting services, assists in creating nature-based solutions, and expands the impact of finance to lead the way towards sustainability.

Yulon Group has been committed to sustainable development for 70 years, such as Yulon Motor's practical actions to protect Taiwan's native species and biodiversity. Since 2022, a native tree species restoration park has been planned in the Sanyi Factory area, working with Taiwan Reforestation Association to jointly plan and build the 'Yulon Mountain Villa', and referring to the Forestry Bureau's survey of Taiwan's native plants for seed collection and seedling cultivation by volunteers. So far, 16 investigation spots, 209 woody plants records, 99 seeds collection have been completed, and 1,288 seedlings are being restored. Through the restoration of native tree species in Taiwan's lowland forests, the natural forest gene pool is preserved, promoting the maintenance of diversity among native tree species.

E.SUN has published the 'Climate and Environmental Report' in 2022, integrating both the TCFD and the TNFD disclosure frameworks to account for the natural capital. It has been recognized by the TNFD as one of the best practices of the report. In addition to the net-zero goal, E.SUN will keep on providing financial products and services to assist industries and customers in sustainable transformation, guiding capital flows towards environmental sustainability, preventing biodiversity loss, and reversing the damage caused by economic activities to nature. By actually linking the environmental targets into finance, achieving natural positive growth and business growth together with the customers.