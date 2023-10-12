Salem Media Group’s La Nueva Poderosa 670 AM Partners with The Weather Channel en Español

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that La Nueva Poderosa 670 AM in Miami and The Weather Channel en Español have entered into a strategic partnership that will enhance weather coverage and climate reporting in Spanish, specifically curated for South Florida.

La Nueva Poderosa, South Florida’s leading Spanish-language, news/talk radio station in Miami, will broadcast the Weather Channel forecasts twice a day with additional reporting and expert interviews during critical weather. The Weather Channel en Español reports will feature its diverse team of award-winning meteorologists and its exceptional behind-the-scenes production/news gathering team. The Weather Channel en Español’s forecasts will also air on Salem Media Group’s Radio Oasis 990 AM in Miami.

The content will also be distributed on La Nueva Poderosa’s website www.lapoderosa.com, Radio Oasis’ website www.oasisradiomiami.com and the stations’ apps and social media platforms.

ABOUT LA NEUVA PODEROSA 670 AM:

La Nueva Poderosa 670 AM, a Salem Media Group station, has been a trusted stalwart of the South Florida community for 25 years, transmitting 50,000 kilowatts over South Florida and the Caribbean. Streaming online 24 hours a day, it also boasts a worldwide audience. For decades, La Nueva Poderosa has been the station that South Florida Hispanics turn to as the hub of information and the latest local, national, and international news and opinions. Its emphasis on listener participation, expert interviews and around-the-clock news updates makes La Neva Poderosa 670 the go-to source for South Florida's very diverse Hispanic community. La Nueva Poderosa simulcasts on WWFE 670 AM, WRHC 1550 AM, and 103.1 FM.

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL en ESPANOL:

The Weather Channel en Español network is the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States, providing weather coverage and news across the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America. The network is 100% free and available across over-the-top streaming platforms. Outside of live broadcasts, the new network features original content that adds value to the viewer’s experience with programming that provides interesting and unexpected views into the world of weather, climate change and more.

The Weather Channel en Español is available on The Weather Channel streaming app and Allen Media Group’s Local Now, Sports.TV and theGrio. TWCE is also available on Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Hulu+LIVE TV, Redbox, Verizon Fios, FuboTV, Xumo Play, Plex, FreeCast, Canela.TV, and the Audacy app.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.