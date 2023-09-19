Leading IoT Industry Players Bring Implementation of Relay Utilizing LoRaWAN® to Market

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A groundbreaking collaboration between LPWAN industry leaders and LoRa Alliance® members Semtech, Actility, Arad, and Deviceroy has the world’s first commercial implementation and successful end-to-end interoperability test for the innovative relay feature utilizing LoRaWAN connectivity. This cutting-edge advancement enables LoRaWAN packets from remote, isolated or hard to reach devices to be relayed by battery-operated relay nodes. This coverage extension is provided through a low-cost solution further lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) of the LoRaWAN deployment. The relay feature promises to be a game changer for LoRaWAN-based use cases such as water, gas, and electricity metering, where stringent service level agreements demand cost efficient and unparalleled coverage for all devices within a geographical footprint.

The LoRa Alliance is an open, non-profit association with the mission to support and promote the global adoption of the LoRaWAN standard. Members collaborate in a vibrant ecosystem of device makers, solution providers, system integrators and network operators, delivering the interoperability needed to scale IoT across the globe, using public, private, and hybrid networks. Crucially, the relay feature utilizing LoRaWAN is defined by the LoRa Alliance as an integral part of the LoRaWAN standard. This innovation aligns with the LoRa Alliance's commitment to advance and standardize LoRaWAN-based technology to meet the evolving needs of the IoT landscape.

Semtech, a pioneering force in LoRa technology, has seamlessly integrated the relay feature for both end-devices and relay nodes into their latest LoRa Basics™ Modem v4 stack. This integration fortifies the potential of LoRaWAN to provide low cost, exceptional coverage and connectivity across various applications.

Actility, a trailblazer in IoT connectivity solutions, has integrated the relay feature utilizing LoRaWAN into its renowned ThingPark™ Wireless and ThingPark™ Enterprise network platforms in Release 7.3. This inclusion is also available in the free-to-use Community edition of ThingPark™, which can be immediately used by developers to test their relay implementations utilizing LoRaWAN. To learn more, visit actility.com/relay.

Deviceroy, a key player in the IoT device industry, plays a pivotal role with Aria Relay, serving as a powerful range extender for LoRaWAN. Aria Relay ensures bidirectional connectivity, enabling data between remote or isolated devices and their destinations to flow reliably, significantly expanding network coverage. To learn more about the Aria Relay, visit deviceroy.com/relay.

The three vendors – Semtech, Actility, and Deviceroy – have successfully completed interoperability testing and achieved reliable end-to-end bidirectional communication with devices that can connect only through a LoRaWAN-based relay. This achievement underscores the reliability and seamlessness of the relay feature in real-world scenarios.

Arad, a visionary in water metering solutions, is poised to deploy the relay feature utilizing LoRaWAN within its water meter networks. This implementation has the potential to revolutionize utility management, offering unparalleled connectivity in even the most challenging environments.

The introduction of the relay feature utilizing LoRaWAN signals a new era in IoT connectivity, reshaping the possibilities for a more connected future across industries by enabling customers to add battery-operated, easy-to-deploy relay nodes that act as network extenders. These relay nodes can be placed in remote locations or in areas where signal strength is weak due to extreme distances or circumstances, effectively extending the range of existing gateway(s) and networks using LoRaWAN connectivity.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRa Basics is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Actility

Actility is the world leader in low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) industrial-grade connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things. Actility provides its ThingPark™ platform and network technology to deploy, operate and maintain public and private wireless IoT networks within a unified, scalable and versatile network infrastructure. The vast majority of nationwide LoRaWAN service providers (over 50) and hundreds of enterprises trust ThingPark™ all over the world. Through its subsidiary Abeeway, Actility also provides patented ultra-low power tracking solutions. ThingPark Market offers the largest selection of interoperable IoT gateways, devices and applications to simplify and accelerate deployment of numerous use cases.

About Deviceroy

Deviceroy is a telecommunications company that connects machines to the Internet of Things via LoRaWAN® and Amazon Sidewalk. Deviceroy’s Aria smart modem transmits secure and reliable machine data over long distances in any environment. With Relay, the Aria extends the wireless range of existing communication protocols such as Modbus, Bluetooth, and LoRaWAN. Aria comes with no additional fees and includes a lifetime warranty, eliminating compliance issues and ensuring uninterrupted communication anywhere on the planet. Unique in the industry, Deviceroy is the only company that offers this advanced, all-in-one connectivity solution.

About Arad

Arad Group specializes in developing, manufacturing, and distributing high quality meters, automatic meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems, as well as advanced meter data management (MDM) systems and technologies. Arad is a leader in the field of water measurement solutions and services. Providing a complete end-to-end water management solution for today's smart cities, Arad Group is a fully integrated provider of complete water metering management and control systems that set new standards in accuracy, performance, and reliability.

As of today, Arad has installed hundreds of thousands of LoRaWAN-based water meters and communication networks in urban and rural areas around the world, with a typical reception rate of more than 98%.