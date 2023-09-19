iBase-t Chooses HOOPS Exchange to Power Collaboration in Model Based Enterprise

By integrating HOOPS Exchange into the Solumina platform, iBase-t gives its customers further advanced tools to leverage dynamic 3D models throughout the product lifecycle, providing real-time visibility to product changes and creating a digital thread that drives traceability and agility throughout the process. It also helps customers take advantage of rapidly growing technology trends such as AR and VR integration, AI, and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits, today announced that iBase-t, the company that helps its customers simplify how complex products are built and maintained, has chosen to integrate HOOPS Exchange, the leading CAD import and export library, into iBase-t’s Solumina iSeries Manufacturing Operations Platform. The integration will provide discrete manufacturers the ability to collaborate on 3D digital models and designs in virtually any CAD format, a critical element in adopting a model-based enterprise. Leveraging HOOPS Exchange within Solumina, iBase-t customers will be able to view, interrogate, modify and publish models from partners in more than 30 CAD and engineering data formats.

“We look forward to working with Tech Soft 3D to provide our Solumina customers with improved access to CAD data,” said Sung Kim, Chief Product and Technology Officer at iBase-t. “The HOOPS Exchange integration will enable our customers to extend the value of 3D digital models beyond the design phase, into the downstream production process and throughout the product lifecycle.”

iBase-t provides digital manufacturing and sustainment solutions that drive innovation for complex discrete manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, electronics, industrial equipment, medical device, nuclear, space and shipbuilding industries. The company helps customers on their model-based enterprise (MBE) journeys, improving the quality, speed and efficiency with which they design and manufacture complex products. MBE unlocks the intelligence of 3D digital models to automate downstream production processes, improve visibility to design changes, lower costs, and increase quality.

By integrating HOOPS Exchange into the Solumina platform, iBase-t gives its customers further advanced tools to leverage dynamic 3D models throughout the product lifecycle, providing real-time visibility to product changes and creating a digital thread that drives traceability and agility throughout the process. It also helps customers take advantage of rapidly growing technology trends such as AR and VR integration, AI, and more.

“Tech Soft 3D and iBase-t have a shared mission for helping companies succeed in model-based engineering, and ultimately becoming efficient model-based enterprises through the use of powerful digital tools, purpose built for engineering and production workflows,” said Eric Vinchon, VP of Product Strategy at Tech Soft 3D. “We are excited about the opportunity to work with an industry leader such as iBase-t, and know their customers will be thrilled with the ability to work with a wide range of CAD formats quickly and efficiently.”

About iBase-t

iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t delivers solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t’s Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. For more information, visit www.ibaset.com.

About Tech Soft 3D

Tech Soft 3D is the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits. Established in 1996 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Tech Soft 3D also has offices in California, France, England, Japan and Norway. The company’s toolkit products power more than 700 unique applications running on hundreds of millions of computers worldwide. Tech Soft 3D is backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. For more information, visit www.techsoft3d.com.

