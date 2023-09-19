Abstrax and Weedmaps Partner to Pioneer a New Era of Cannabis Research and Science

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abstrax, the leader in botanical flavor technology, and Weedmaps, the leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, have joined forces to unveil revolutionary cannabis research and science to the wider industry. Since its founding, Abstrax has delved into the analysis of the mysteries of cannabis. Its award-winning team of PhD scientists continue to make groundbreaking discoveries that fuel education and product development.

Recognizing the importance and potential impact of Abstrax’s findings, Weedmaps is partnering with Abstrax to launch an educational content series. The content will focus on the scientific revelations derived from Abstrax’s research.

"We know the terpene profile in each cannabis cultivar holds the key to a richer experience with the plant,” said Boris Shcharansky, Vice President, Cannabis Advisory at Weedmaps. “Our purpose in partnering with the team at Abstrax is to bring their important research and findings directly to our consumers, deepening their understanding of and appreciation for the plant.”

The journey will start with the introduction of previously undiscovered exotic compounds in cannabis. Next, Weedmaps and Abstrax will collaborate to share key insights from four Abstrax-published white papers on the Science of Exotic Cannabis as it relates to:

Exploring Exotic Flavor Compounds

Tangies’ Unique Tropical Volatile Sulfur Compounds

A Deep Dive Unveiling Garlic Mushroom Onion

Exploring the Sugar and Sweet Compounds in Cannabis

“This is just the beginning of a partnership focused on empowering cannabis businesses and consumers through education and experiential products,” says Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of Abstrax. “Abstrax continues to lead with innovations that uplift the sector and enhance the user journey. Each new insight brings us nearer to comprehending the immense capabilities and enigmas of cannabis."

Those interested in learning more about this research can visit AbstraxTech.com and Weedmaps.com.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Labs offers cutting-edge R&D, extraction and analytical technologies through its proprietary Terplytics™ system. Its technology delivers the most advanced botanical testing for exploratory research, sensory quantification, strain validation, product development, and consumer insights. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com, AbstraxHops.com and AbstraxLabs.com.

About Weedmaps:

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers together with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses, which are sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company is driven by a passion for the plant, and is on a mission to champion the truth and stand with all who believe in open access to cannabis.

The Company’s technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 14 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pickup or delivery by participating retailers. Weedmaps for Business is a set of eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps’ consumer experience, create labor efficiencies and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.