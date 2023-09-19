Varsity Forms United Aesthetics Alliance To Consolidate Cosmetic Surgery, Medical Spa Category and Completes Initial Platform Investment in Edina Plastic Surgery

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varsity Healthcare Partners (“VHP,” “Varsity” or “the Firm”), a lower middle market healthcare services private equity investment firm, today announced the formation of a new investment platform, United Aesthetics Alliance (“UAA”, or “the Company”), a holding company created to consolidate market-leading, clinically differentiated cosmetic surgery practices and affiliated medical spa service providers. Simultaneous with the creation of UAA, Varsity announced that the Company had completed its initial platform investment, a recapitalization and growth capital partnership with Edina Plastic Surgery, Edina Surgery Center, and Skin Artisans (collectively, “EPS” or “the Practice”), a leading provider of cosmetic surgery and medical spa services in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. Founded in 1977 and led by a team of four physician shareholders, EPS provides patients with a comprehensive suite of plastic surgery procedures, injectables, and aesthetic services.

Together, UAA and EPS will seek to aggressively grow the Practice’s surgical and medical spa presence across the state through the hiring of new providers, the expansion of existing surgical and medical spa facilities, and completion of selected strategic acquisitions, all of which are to be supplemented by UAA’s significant investment in a sophisticated centralized patient marketing engine.

“EPS’ main goal is to transform the lives of our patients by elevating their confidence,” said Dr. Robert Wilke. “In Varsity, we have found a partner who fully supports our vision to build a premier platform. Moreover, Varsity understands, as all the clinicians at EPS do, that patient care is the centerpiece of every successful practice.”

VHP’s capital partnership with UAA comes from the recently closed Varsity Healthcare Partners IV, a $700.0M investment vehicle.

Madeira Partners acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Edina Plastic Surgery and Skin Artisans in the transaction with Taft Stettinius & Hollister providing legal counsel. Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal counsel to Varsity Healthcare Partners. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ABOUT EDINA PLASTIC SURGERY

Since 1977, Edina Plastic Surgery, Minnesota's largest and longest-standing plastic surgery provider, has helped patients in the Twin Cities and beyond look and feel like the best versions of themselves. Their providers and practice operate at the highest standards of safety and credentialing. Edina Plastic Surgery and the associated medical spa, Skin Artisans, offers a broad portfolio of plastic surgery options and non-surgical aesthetic services. Edina Plastic Surgery and Skin Artisans have created a collaborative and cohesive approach to aesthetic medicine that provides an entire continuum of surgical and aesthetic care for patients throughout their lives.

ABOUT VARSITY HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Varsity Healthcare Partners (VHP) is a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies. VHP’s tactical investment strategy emphasizes identifying and transacting with growth-seeking, provider-owned or founder-owned companies, leveraging VHP’s developed “buy and build” playbook to drive significant operational, managerial enhancement early in the life of each platform investment, followed by a well-resourced aggressive and multidimensional growth plan. VHP’s unique tactical investment playbook and strong track record is complemented by VHP’s distinct organizational culture, emphasizing highly collaborative engagement, strong professional accountability, and a commitment to excellence in work product and team performance.