Forsta, a Technology Company, Adds insidery to its Growing Portfolio of Technology Customers in Germany

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forsta, the leading technology company in transforming the human experience (HX) across customer, employee, patient, member and consumer journeys, today announced it has expanded its portfolio of technology customers in the DACH region via the addition of insidery, a consulting and market research agency that specializes in delivering relevant insights and concrete ideas to marketing and strategy decision-makers. insidery will implement Forsta’s Human Experience (HX) Platform technology to deliver innovative research and consulting services for their clients.

“By implementing Forsta’s survey and visualization technology, we’re able to conduct large projects for our major clients with a multi-mode approach,” said Elias Butzmann, Head of Analytics at insidery. “Forsta is a very powerful solution for supporting strategical informed decision-making that will benefit our clients.”

Forsta’s HX Platform is built on 30 years of technology expertise in market research, customer and employee experience. In addition to quantitative and qualitative research technology solutions, the platform combines digital functions for storytelling and data visualization as well as tactical and strategic action management. Utilizing the platform, researchers can collect, analyze, visualize and act on data about assessments, opinions, sensitivities and behavioral intentions on a unified platform.

“We are excited to work with insidery as Forsta continues to grow its footprint in the critically important DACH region,” said Michael Lersch, managing director for Forsta Deutschland. “The importance of technology has never been so great as it currently is in the collection, evaluation and analysis of large amounts of data in market research and customer experience. The Forsta HX Platform and our team of experts will help these leaders tap into the experiences of their audiences and ultimately deepen those connections to drive greater value.”

For more information about the full range of technology solutions available on Forsta's HX Platform, visit https://www.forsta.com/de/.

About Forsta – A Technology Company

Forsta, a technology company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. Forsta is a PG Forsta company.

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta provides the technology and expertise to help organizations get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. The company powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

About insidery

insidery supports decision-makers in achieving their marketing and communication goals. They deliver insights into target groups, brands and experiences that are vital for targeted marketing management. insidery is a market research agency based in Munich offering quantitative and qualitative research services worldwide.