ODDSworks Partners with PDX Slots with RGS to RGS Distribution Deal

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODDSworks, a leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, renowned for its excellence in delivering top-tier gaming content and cutting-edge interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets, announced today it has taken a step to further establish it’s position as the key aggregator in North America by partnering with PDX Slots to distribute their content.

Their comprehensive game portfolio spans proprietary and third-party titles, each boasting captivating themes, stellar graphics, and engaging features. With a team having nearly a century of combined gaming experience, ODDSworks is owned and operated by industry veterans who truly understand the gaming world and its players.

Larry DeMar, President of ODDSworks shared: “Teaming up with PDX Slots, a recognized leader in the igaming industry, marks a momentous leap forward for ODDSworks. Our innovative gaming solutions are now poised to reach new horizons, providing players with an unparalleled gaming experience.”

Chris Housel, CEO of PDX Slots, enthusiastically stated, “We are thrilled to be ODDSworks' first RGS-RGS integration, instantly expanding our reach to operators. Our goal is to achieve 100% coverage in the markets we operate in. The synergy between ODDSworks' well-established reputation in the gaming industry and our dedication to providing exceptional content is clear. This integration represents a significant leap forward for both companies.

“Stay tuned for an unmatched gaming experience brought to you by this dynamic partnership!”

About PDX

PDX Slots works with studios to streamline the process of taking both land-based titles and new titles to online casinos while minimizing costs. PDX Slots provides full-service commercialization for studios by providing core RGS services, distribution, and product roadmap planning.

About ODDSworks™

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The BETguard™ RGS platform processes over $2 Billion annually in wagering and is approved in all key North American jurisdictions. It will power the ODDSworks games as they expand with each new market opening. ODDSworks plans to integrate with many major online casinos and provide their unique, market-proven game library to operators.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSworks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its players inside and out.