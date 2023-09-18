SentinelOne® and Mandiant Bolster Strategic Partnership, Empowering Organizations to Harden Defenses and Proactively Protect Against the Latest Threats

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, and Mandiant, Inc., part of Google Cloud, today announced an expanded strategic partnership through which they intend to arm organizations of all sizes with industry-leading threat intelligence capabilities directly within the SentinelOne Singularity Platform.

“The cybersecurity threat landscape is rapidly evolving, with attacks becoming more numerous and sophisticated by the minute,” said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “To keep their critical infrastructure safe, security teams need advanced, intelligence-led solutions that enable them to better understand who's targeting them and prepare for threats before they impact their business, and we are pleased to be teaming with Mandiant to provide these capabilities.”

Through the expanded partnership, SentinelOne will deliver Mandiant’s industry-leading threat intelligence to customers in the Singularity Platform. The new offering will enhance SentinelOne’s native threat intelligence by providing organizations with a deeper understanding of their threat landscape and enabling them to monitor emerging threats in near-real time, proactively reduce risk and quickly identify adversaries in their environment.

“Over the last 18 months, Mandiant and SentinelOne have partnered to deliver highly adaptable and intelligence-led security solutions to customers,” said Marshall Heilman, Mandiant CTO, Google Cloud. “The expanded strategic partnership marks a major milestone in our journey to democratize our threat intelligence and make it actionable for everyone. By OEMing our frontline threat intelligence and expertise in leading cybersecurity technology, we can enable customers of all sizes to enhance their threat intelligence and investigations with the power of Mandiant in their preferred platform of choice.”

Recognized by enterprises, governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide as the market leader in threat intelligence, Mandiant provides early threat insights through unmatched intelligence and response expertise for the highest-profile incidents. A pioneer and leader in autonomous cybersecurity, SentinelOne provides a market-leading AI-powered platform to protect the entire enterprise. In combining their strengths, the companies can deliver unparalleled innovation, unmatched expertise and superior protection for their customers.

To learn more about the SentinelOne-Mandiant partnership and the value it can deliver, click here.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

About Mandiant

Mandiant is a recognized leader in dynamic cyber defense, threat intelligence and incident response services. By scaling decades of frontline experience, Mandiant helps organizations to be confident in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats. Mandiant is now part of Google Cloud.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainability. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.