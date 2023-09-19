ClickUp Announces Inaugural Class of Diamond Partners: ZenPilot, Kolme, and L5

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClickUp, the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, today announced three Solution Partners have achieved Diamond Status in 2023: ZenPilot, Kolme and L5. These partners have exceeded ClickUp's Solution Partner Program goals by delivering outstanding services, driving business performance, and redefining productivity for their clients.

Diamond Partners help ClickUp customers find, buy, and implement ClickUp successfully. They maintain rigorous qualifications and achieve top-tier customer satisfaction. Companies that reach Diamond status have made an incredible customer impact and played an important role in accelerating time-to-value for businesses of all kinds.

"To achieve Diamond status is no small feat, and ZenPilot, L5, and Kolme are at the top of their game. It's these types of partnerships that propel a business forward," said Tommy Wang, Chief Business Officer at ClickUp. "We are so proud to work with the best in the industry and know that ClickUp's partner ecosystem will help us scale and further our mission to make the world a more productive place."

ZenPilot

ZenPilot has been working closely with ClickUp since early 2018. Founded by Andrew Dymski and Gray MacKenzie, ZenPilot takes the guesswork out of agency operations. ZenPilot began as a marketing agency itself before pivoting its business to focus on helping other agencies reach the same level of efficiency and organization they were able to achieve with ClickUp.

"Back in 2018 we conducted extensive research and made the decision to select ClickUp as our project management partner of record. We haven't looked back since that decision," said Gray MacKenzie, Founder at ZenPilot. "We are so glad that we bet big on ClickUp and that they did the same with us. We believe in ClickUp's mission to make work more productive, and are committed to helping them transform marketing agency operations to be more efficient and well-run."

Kolme

Kolme provides project and portfolio management services to medium-to-large enterprises. Founded by Kim Essendrup, PMP, and Matt Henderson, CISSP, PMP, Kolme brings extensive experience and expertise to organizations to help optimize their project management processes. Kolme began working with ClickUp in 2021.

"With ClickUp, we leveraged our expertise in project management and agile methodology to transform productivity for our customers," shared Matt Henderson, Founder at Kolme. "Since we started using the platform in 2021, we've consistently been impressed with the speed and quality at which ClickUp delivers new features that elevate our client's approach to project management - and our own. We're proud to partner with such a flexible and user-friendly company."

L5

L5, an INRY company, co-founded by Anu Bulusu and Bipin Paracha, is emerging as a digital transformation front-runner. L5's collaboration with ClickUp in 2022 supercharged its offerings, including onboarding, training, and consulting services.

"Our synergy with ClickUp isn't just a great partnership; it's a revolution that is delivering on the promise of cloud technology and AI," said Anu Bulusu. "In today's world, where efficiency is a top priority; and transparency and visibility are crucial, ClickUp and L5 are redefining value delivery. L5’s solutions, built on ClickUp's robust platform, drive ROI in weeks, innovating business workflow transformation."

