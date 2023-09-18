Staffing Engine Secures Investment from Bullhorn Ventures to Accelerate Recruiting with AI

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Staffing Engine has announced an investment from Bullhorn Ventures in a strategic move between the global leader in staffing and recruiting software and the industry’s first Recruiting Acceleration AI platform. The investment aims to accelerate the adoption of the next generation of conversational and generative AI within Bullhorn’s customer base, transforming the recruiting experience, and heralding a new era of efficiency and innovation.

Staffing Engine, an innovator in AI-powered recruiting solutions, has fully integrated its Award-Winning Recruiting Acceleration AI with Bullhorn, and its partner ecosystem.

“ What staffing executives need to understand about AI is that, while it will contribute to growth over time, right now it’s about significantly improving your gross margin. That’s a huge deal in this environment,” said Ted Guggenheim, Co-Founder and CEO at Staffing Engine.

This collaboration enables staffing firms using Bullhorn to gain a competitive AI edge, allowing them to provide a 24/7 on-demand experience, increase candidate and client lead conversions, and boost recruiter and sales rep productivity.

“ We are incredibly excited for our customers to have access to Staffing Engine’s suite of AI acceleration tools. Their ability to deeply configure tools to meet even the most creative or complex use cases will create real differentiation for our customers,” said Jason Heilman, Senior Vice President, Product - Automation & AI at Bullhorn.

As the staffing industry stands on the brink of an AI revolution, this partnership between Staffing Engine and Bullhorn promises to lead the charge and provide new benchmarks for staffing firm success by reducing time to contact, increasing revenue, and improving the client and candidate experience.

The investment will be used to expand Staffing Engine's team to meet customer demand and fuel the research and development of next-generation AI products, specifically designed for the Bullhorn ecosystem.

About Staffing Engine

Staffing Engine is the world’s first Recruiting Acceleration AI Platform that enables staffing firms to increase productivity, operate 24/7, and accelerate growth. With the Engine AI suite of products, staffing firms can leverage the next generation of AI to make their recruiters and sales reps more productive, increase lead conversion, and create an on-demand experience for their candidates and clients.